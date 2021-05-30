Cricket: ‘Would like to play all seven tests this summer’: James Anderson, Sports News

James Anderson said he could imagine nothing better than playing each of the seven test matches this summer, starting with the two-game test arrangement against New Zealand in June and the five-game test series against India.

The paceman, who is the most lofty wicket-taker of the Test among fast bowlers with 614 scalps, will turn 39 in July. James Anderson is expected to rise to Alastair Cook’s record as representing England in most Tests in the event that he starts in the upcoming test against New Zealand at Lord’s.

Speaking to Sky Sports, James Andreson said:

Touchwood, I haven’t had any career-threatening injuries. To turn 38 and be in that position, I feel really privileged. Of course you get injuries and you have to bowl when it hurts a little bit, but I’m really getting some fun out of it. That. Putting in the hard yards, that’s when it means the most. 10 overs bowling on a green sailor doesn’t really do it for me. I want to put in a shift for the team when it’s hard ”.

Great Britain will honk with BlackCaps in the first of the two-game test series on June 2. In 14 tests against New Zealand, James Anderson has achieved 60 wickets against an average of 26.8.

“I don’t feel like I’ve played that many games. My body doesn’t feel old or tired. I absolutely love Test cricket. I have a huge passion for it. Growing up, all I wanted to do is play Test cricket for England. , and I’m honored to have been able to do it for so long, ”added James Anderson.

The seamer was last seen in action during the visit by India, where James Anderson played three Tests and took eight wickets. The 38-year-old delivered a masterclass in turn-around swing bowling in the second innings of the first Test, helping England win their lone Test of the arrangement by 227 runs.

These are huge numbers, a claim about his longevity and fitness, as well as his expertise and knowledge. They also say something about his desire to start another rejection plan: two tests against New Zealand, five against India, five in Australia at that point, all before the end of January. He does indeed care along these lines.

“Yes. I would like to play all seven tests this summer. There will be five tests against India after these two tests against New Zealand, and then the Ashes. So we want to get off to a good start this summer. So hopefully when we choose our strongest team, we would like to think we are both in that. And we would love to share the new ball together, yes “- he told cricinfo.com.

“Stuart and I texted each other saying it would be nice if we played together. Obviously, it is entirely up to the coach and captain.”

“But I think from the team’s point of view we want to get some momentum in a big summer” – he said.

James Anderson was optimistic. England and Wales Cricket Board would loosen his player rotation strategy, allowing him and a few different cricketers to play more matches.

“The winter rotation was completely understandable with the amount of cricket we had and the amount of time in bubbles we spent. It will be slightly different this summer. If all goes well, I think it will start to relax. We’re not going to be in the kind of bubble life we’ve been through for the past 12 months. So there may not be much reason to let people rest. ”

Anderson felt it was possible to play more Tests by dealing with the responsibility.

“I know it’s probably not that realistic to play all seven tests. Especially with the depth we have in the bowling group, it makes sense to keep everyone fresh. So it’s just a matter of managing the workload. would play the first test and thrown 20 overs, then of course I would like to play in the second Test.

“But if it’s a game where I’ve thrown 50 overs, then of course you’d judge that. So yeah, I’d love to play these first two. I know they’re back-to-back, but there’s a bit of a pause after them.

“The five tests against India could be a different story, with back-to-backs at a pretty fast pace. That could be where people are rotated a little bit more” – he added.