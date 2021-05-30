Alabama focuses on 4-Star Texas football S committed Bryan Allen Jr.





There is a worrying recent offer that has been sent to a grand four-star safety association of the 2022 Texas football recruiting class, Aledo Product. Bryan Allen Jr. Texas received a commitment from the highly talented blue-chip defender Allen Jr. on February 28, 2021, and it was mostly silent in its recruitment. That was until earlier this week. The only offering Allen Jr. coming his way since he announced his commitment to the Longhorns in late February, came from legendary head coach Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide on May 28. This is a worrying offering that goes to Allen Jr. went. for many obvious reasons. About the toughest competitor on the recruiting path for any program is Alabama. Making matters worse is that Jay Valai, former Texas Cornerbacks coach, is the chief recruiter of the Alabama coaching staff who is behind Allen Jr. Alabama has a fine track record of recruiting at Aledo High School in Texas. In their 2021 recruiting class, Alabama drew an Aledo High School product into JoJo Earle, a four-star wide receiver. And they landed another big set of Longhorns targets from the 2021 recruitment cycle in the coveted Brockermeyer brothers. There are a few other notable results for Aledo’s Crimson Tide over the past four or five recruiting cycles. That’s another concern for the Longhorns in their pursuit of Allen Jr. to keep. How about Alabama offering 4-star Texas football commission Bryan Allen Jr.? Still, Allen Jr. currently holding on to Texas. However, this is still worth checking out. Jeff Banks, special teams coordinator in New Texas, and coach Blake Gideon, the safety coach, must maintain the priority of Allen Jr. from this point onwards. It’s big for Texas to have the official visit with Allen Jr. next month. to get. Texas has an official visit with Allen Jr. in the books for June 18. Texas is also the only school currently scheduled to host Allen Jr. for a public transport. Allen Jr. is ranked No. 89 by 2022 high school prospect, No. 6 safety and No. 18 prospect outside of Texas (247Sports Composite). And the Top247 ranks him as the No. 60 high school, No. 6 security, and No. 13 outside of Texas.

