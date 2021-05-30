How to watch Federer and Nadal games, schedule and live stream in the first round

The French Open returns to its traditional late spring slot, less than six months after it was delayed to late September by the coronavirus pandemic, and Rafael Nadal has a chance to make history.

The Spaniard came level with Roger Federer’s count of 20 men’s Grand Slam titles after winning for the 13th time in Paris in October and could leave the Swiss behind if he won the trophy on June 13.

The prospect of Nadal overtaking the Federer record may have seemed unimaginable in 2009, when the latter defeated first in the French Open to capture his 14th Grand Slam tournament crown, eight more than his rival at the time.

However, Federer last won a major in February 2018, with Nadal and Novak Djokovic each winning four of the next nine majors. Federer’s chances of adding a 21st major to his glittering career seem slim, as the Swiss turns 40 in just over two months and last played at the Grand Slam tournament in February last year. To make matters worse, he has since undergone two knee surgeries and only played three games in the past 15 months.

World No. 1 and best seed at the French Open, Diokovic meanwhile needs two majors to level up with his rivals and could meet Federer – the No. 8 seed – and Nadal – the No. 3 seed. in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively after the trio were all drawn on the same side of the bracket.

That leaves the door open for Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev to reach the final. The quartet has long been touted as the natural successors to tennis’ Big Three, but Thiem is the only one to win a major last year, beating Zverev in the US Open final.

However, Tsitsipas has already shown his pedigree on clay, winning the Monte Carlo Masters last month before losing to Nadal in the final of the Barcelona Open.

Djokovic will face USA’s Tommy Sandgren in the first round on Sunday, while Nadal will face Australia’s Alexei Popyrin, while Federer will face one of the yet to be determined qualifying matches.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek aims to become the first woman to defend the French Open title since Justin Henin won the tournament three times in a row between 2005 and 2007. Swiatek became the seventh different winner of the women’s tournament in as many years last year. and is the bookies’ favorite, slightly ahead of world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, who won in Paris two years ago.

World No. 2 Naomi Osaka has yet to reach the second week in four French Open appearances, while Serena Williams is on the hunt for a record equal to 24th Grand Slam titles. The American hasn’t made it to the finals or her last four majors for the first time since 2008, and hasn’t made it past the quarter-finals of the French Open since her birth in 2017.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament.

The full program is available here, including dates and times for the Men’s and Women’s Finals.

How to watch the French Open 2021 online

The tournament will be available to stream on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, the NBC Sports website and the NBC Sports app. Streaming services such as fuboTV and Sling TV both have NBC.

Open French opportunities

Rafael Nadal is the bookies’ favorite as he chases a record 21st Grand Slam title. The Spaniard starts the tournament as a 4-5 favorite with DraftKings and 5-6 with William Hill respectively, followed by Novak Djokovic 4-1 and Stefanos Tsitsipas 9-2. Dominic Thiem is 8-1 with William Hill and 12-1 with DraftKings, while Alexander Zverev is 12-1 with both bookies. Roger Federer, meanwhile, is a 40-1 long shot with William Hill and a 75-1 dark horse with DraftKings.

Among the women, defending champion Iga Swiatek is an 11-4 favorite to keep her crown, followed by 2019 winner Ashleigh Barty at 5-1. Aryna Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka and Garbine Muguruza follow at 8-1, 12-1 and 14-1 respectively.