Kings sign Russian winger Vladimir Tkachyov – Press Enterprise





The Kings have signed Russian winger Vladimir Tkachyov to a one-year contract worth $ 832,500, General Manager Rob Blake said in a press release on Saturday. Tkachyov, 25, has played with four different clubs in the Russian Continental Hockey League. Most recently, he skated for St. Petersburg SKA, scoring 11 goals and 27 assists in 45 games last season. The KHL has already completed an entire campaign, including the playoffs, in which he had eight points in 11 games. In total, he has 185 career points in 254 KHL games. He also participated in the Russian junior national team under 18 and under 20. The KHL has expanded across borders in Europe and is widely regarded as the second best hockey league in the world. The Kings have added players from the KHL in recent years, including Ilya Kovalchuk and Nikolai Prokhorkin, with mixed results. However, KHL products like Artermi Panarin, an undeveloped free agent like Tkachyov, and former fifth-round pick Kirill Kaprizov have come to the NHL to instantly turn into franchise cornerstones. Like Alex Ovechkin, the winger of Kovalchuk and Washington Capitals, Tkachyov is a right winger who typically plays the left. But unlike the two, he’s known more for his patience with the puck and making play than for his ability to score. He may not skate as effectively as Kaprizov, but Tkachyov is an equally well-rounded skater with the hands and dangling ability to turn his mobility into production. Tkachyov is no stranger to the size and playing style of the North American ice rink. He scored 79 points in 66 games over two seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League before returning to Russia to compete professionally. He nearly signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Edmonton Oilers in 2014, but was declared invalid by the NHL due to a technical problem. During the brief period he would move to the Edmontons system, he was dubbed Vladdy Hockey, a play about the nickname Johnny Hockey given to Calgary Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau. In his 2014 concept year, he was once ranked 14th among European skaters by Central scouting, but was completely passed over. At 1.5 meters tall and 170 pounds, Tkachyov is plagued with questions about his size and defensive ability. But his light stature and offensive attitude didn’t stop him from excelling in the KHL, where the ice surfaces vary between three sizes and the game has become increasingly structured over time.

