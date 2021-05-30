May 29: Top 7 news from the world of cricket today





Here are the top 7 news from the world of cricket today: 1. Michael Vaughan mentions the captain under whom he would like to play IPL Former England captain Michael Vaughan is best known for his bold and controversial comments on social media. He recently named the player he would like to play under in the Indian Premier League. 2. Rishabh Pants youth coach tells a gripping incident Rishabh Pantschildhood coach Tarak Sinha recently recalled a moving but disturbing anecdote about the youngster. Sinha has played an integral role in the rapid rise of international cricket by the 23 year olds. 3. Sanju Samson must lead India in Sri Lanka: Danish Kaneria Danish Kaneriahas chose Sanju Samson as his first choice for Team Indias captain on the upcoming white-ball tour of Sri Lanka. He wants the Indian team leadership to take care of Samson. Breaking news! BCCI will run the rest of IPL 2021 in the UAE The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday that the remaining Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 matches will be played in the UAE. The decision was taken during an almost held Special General Meeting (SGM). 5. Rahul Tripathi is fined for violating COVID-19 protocols Maharashtra and KKR batsman Rahul Tripathi were fined by Pune police for alleged violation of COVID-19 protocols on Friday. He was fined in the Punes Kondhwa area for driving a car without wearing a mask. 6. Ponting points to the concern in Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup Australia recently lost the T20I series to New Zealand 3-2. Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting picked out some holes in the Australian T20 team during an interview with Cricket.com.au. 7. We need to play more cricket and better cricket: Dean Elgar Dean Elgar, who was recently appointed as skipper ofSouth Africas Test Team, says his frustrated side is fired to perform during their test series of two match against the West Indies after he has been starved of test cricket for most of the past year. Related news Team India can deploy three teams at the same time: Kamran Akmal

< class=""> Sanju Samson must lead India in Sri Lanka: Danish Kaneria

< class=""> 5 wicket keepers who can replace Rishabh Pant

