A new ‘Football restartedcampaign was launched today by the UK’s leading smart energy provider, Utilita, and former England and Premier League goalkeeper David James MBE.

The campaign is designed to help the country recycle at least a million pairs of ‘premade’ football boots and astro boots, saving families a small fortune, as well as 136,000 tons of carbon – the same as taking 7,000 cars off the road. turn off the power in a million medium-sized homes for a year or a week.

The ‘donate and claim’ campaign allows anyone with spare football boots or astro boots to request a ‘boot bag’ to donate their boots, after which their boots will show up at one of the many claim stations that will be popping up in parks, training pitches and at some of the UK’s biggest football clubs. Premium pairs of the ‘most wanted’ retro boots and former and current player boots and other items will also be in the mix, giving everyone the chance to come along and grab a pair to be proud of.

The campaign is strategically designed to put an ambitious spin on a mechanic who will get good boots for families struggling to afford new ones. Utilita’s State of Play report revealed that of the 74 percent of families financially affected by the pandemic, 18 percent cannot send their children back to basic football because they cannot afford shoes and other items such as goalkeeper gloves and shin guards.

Campaign ambassador and avid environmentalist, David James, and the Utilita team held focus groups with families, revealing the barriers to finding new homes for boots – the biggest was pride. The donation and claims engineer avoids families having to accept charity from people they know, and makes claiming a new couple an ambitious activity, with people also having an impact on the environment.

Campaign Ambassador, David James MBE, explains why the campaign is so important:

“Right now there are millions of pairs of football boots that people have grown out of or replaced, and we need to make sure they don’t end up in landfills.

“Having these football boots replayed through Utilita’s Football Rebooted campaign will not only save players a few pounds, but it will also serve as an important reminder of the power of upcycling and reusing items that still have a lot of life in them.

Bill Bullen, founder of Utilita – the only energy company created to help households use and waste less energy – explains why Utilita launched the Football Rebooted campaign:

“Most consumers are increasingly thinking about the consequences of their choices for the environment, but sometimes life gets in the way of making the right choice. That’s why we created Football Rebooted, which makes recycling football boots with a lot of life in them very easy.

“The campaign has been shaped by grassroots football players, coaches and parents, so uses carbon-saving examples that really resonate with this target audience: home energy consumption and taking cars off the road. It was incredibly encouraging to see football players from the age of six talking passionately about the importance of protecting the environment. “

UK Premier League and EFL clubs including Portsmouth, Southampton, Derby County and Leeds United have already signed up to donate the football boots worn by their academy players, while first team players have also donated their own in the interest of the environment.

As part of the new campaign, schools can request shoes for children who they believe need football boots to play in or out of school.

English Schools FA (ESFA) Chair, Phil Harding, said:

“The past 12 months have been very difficult for families, teams, players and schools, and, as the National Governing Body for Schools’ Football, the ESFA welcomes every campaign to ensure that children have every opportunity to participate in a sport they want to practice. are passionate about it, but that is also so beneficial for both their physical and mental health.

“The Football Rebooted campaign not only has a great environmental message, but also works to help children be active, participate and enjoy school sports.”

Read more about the campaign at www.voetbalrebooted.co.uk.