The Day – Local Roundup: Unbeaten Old Lyme Girls Tennis Advances to Class S Quarter Finals.





Old Lyme – The best-placed tennis team on the Old Lyme High School girls’ team through the first round of the Class S state tournament Saturday at the Lyme Shores Tennis & Conditioning Center without dropping a set, top number 16 Housatonic Regional 7-0. Abby Sicuranza, Callie Bass and Sam Tan won their singles contests and Livie Bass won the number 4 singles with forfeiture. Shoreline Conference doubles champions Lauren Wallace and Alexis Fenton won No. 1 in doubles, and Old Lyme’s second and third doubles teams also won on forfeiture. Old Lyme (17-0) will take on Morgan No. 8 in the quarterfinals on Tuesday afternoon at 12:00 in Old Lyme. The Wildcats defeated Shoreline foe Morgan 6-1 earlier this season. HS boys tennis • Fourth-seeded Montville swept the four singles games to No. 13 Suffield 4-3 in the first round of Class S on Friday at Camp Oakdale. The Indians (11-2) will return home on Tuesday at 3 p.m. for the quarter-finals against the winner of a match in the first round between No. 5 Valley Regional and No. 12 Wamogo. Brendan Duhamel (6-1, 6-3), Jack Giurleo (6-4, 6-4) and AJ Hintz (6-1, 6-1) were straight-set winners for Montville, who took the win at No. 1 singles player David Baukus rallied for a 2-6, 6-3, 10-3 (tiebreaker) victory. HS girls lacrosse • Maddie McLeod scored seven goals for No. 13 Ledyard in a hard-fought 17-14 loss against No. 20 Berlin in the qualifying round of the Class M state tournament. Kate English added four goals, Maddie Leyko two goals and Jess English one for Ledyard (9-7), who trailed 10-5 halfway. Bella Drummond had five rescues for the colonels. • Emily Mesham scored on an assist from Sadie Bowman in No. 17 Old Lyme’s 6-1 defeat to No. 16 Rocky Hill in the qualifying round of the Class S tournament. Hayden Saunders had 13 saves in goal for Old Lyme (8-10). Track for ladies • Coast Guard Academy senior Maeve Roach concluded her collegiate career by finishing 19th in the 5,000 meters at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championship at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, NC She finished in 17 minutes, 53.53 seconds, making her first NCAA appearance. Roach finished second at the All-New England Championships (Division I, II, III) this season with a best season time of 17: 07.41. She won the DIII Elite Championship in the mile on March 12 in 4: 57.22 to set the fastest time this season in Division III during the indoor season. College honors • Toby Almeida of Connecticut College was the first team to be selected on the All-New England Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association team. A senior faceoff specialist, Almeida led the New England Small College Athletic Conference with a faceoff win rate of .716 and also led the NESCAC in groundballs per game with 14. He was a first team NESCAC all-star. • Five athletes from Conn College were named to the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association All-New England Region team. Malissa Lindsey and Tarvis Hintlian were named to the women’s team and Chris Koskinen, Matt Carter and Jeffrey Loce made the men’s team. Lindsey, a sophomore, earned honors in the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash and broke the school record in both events on multiple occasions. Her fastest times were 12.13 (100) and 25.0 (200). Hintlian, a senior, earned the honor in the 3000 steeplechase. She owns the school record with a time of 10: 55.27. Koskinen, a freshman, set the school record in pole vault at 14-9. Carter and Love, both sophomores, were honored in the same events, the 5,000 and the 10,000. Carter set the school record in the 10,000 (30: 12.18) and his best time in the 5,000 is 14: 32.54. Love’s best times were 31: 16.05 and 14: 36.34.







