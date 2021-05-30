Kookaburras joins hockey series over NZ





The Kookaburras have secured an untouchable lead in their Trans-Tasman series after winning the third game 4-2 against New Zealand. After convincing 3-0 and 3-1 wins in the first two games, the Kookaburras got off to a quick start for a packed house in Palmerston North and went up 2-0 in eight minutes. Outside of a cover in midfield, Blake Govers produced a clever joke to an overlapping Jake Harvie and found an unmarked Trent Mitton by the far post leading the ball home. A minute later, Jeremy Hayward scored his second goal in as many games with another powerful drag that hit the backboard. New Zealand had their first half chance with four minutes to go in the first quarter before Leon Hayward was the only thing standing in the way of Lachlan Sharp from making it 3-0. Black Sticks drag flick specialist Kane Russell pegged a goal back for the hosts in the 20th minute, but the Kookaburras had to wait less than 60 seconds to regain their two-goal lead when Sharp won a penalty that duly converted Govers. The Black Sticks were given some reprieve when Sharp got a yellow card for foiling a counterattack and the Kookaburras were reduced to nine players when Tom Wickham also saw yellow. Oliver MacIntyre took advantage to strike again from a penalty corner, subtly leaving it 3-2 at half time. Young Victorian Nathan Ephraums scored his second Kookaburras goal and second of the series with a stylish behind-the-back deflection after Jeremy Hayward drilled a ball in after a penalty corner. Hayward went low and took off again with a penalty corner to start the last quarter, but was unable to convert as neither side could add anything further to the score. Tuesday is the fourth and last game of the series.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos