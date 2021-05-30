Are they legit Super Bowl contenders or will fans be burned again? Terrys Talkin Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio: Talking to myself about the Browns and – dare I write it – the Super Bowl?

ASK: Is Professional football focus and writer Sam Monson right about the Browns?

ANSWER: Monson opened his story like this: You get burned every time you buy from the Cleveland Browns.

Ask: Is he a fan of Browns?

A: He doesn’t, but he’s seen Cleveland collapse enough to believe that every time the gusts of wind and the house shake, the roof is about to fall on the Browns.

Ask: So why did he write: Here we go again, looking at a team on paper that has the strength to rival the Kansas City Chiefs, who got the Browns so close to disturb in the playoffs.

A: He believes it. He also wrote: Rational analysis says we should buy the Browns, but kid me …

Ask: Don’t you have the same fears?

A: Let’s start with what I’m not afraid of. I’m not afraid of a 2019 debacle where the Browns were expected to make it to the playoffs but finish 6-10. Or even a 1981 clunker, where the 11-5 Kardiac Kids of 1980 followed with a 5-11 record.

Ask: Why not?

A: In 1980, the Browns won so many close games. In 1981, QB Brian Sipe began to feel the impact of injuries. He lost his arm strength. The defense fell apart. I also believe there was an emotional toll on the team’s psyche after Red Right 88’s loss to Oakland.

Ask: How about 2019?

A: Too much inexperience on the part of the coaching staff and a few problem attitudes on the roster. That’s a bad combination. GM John Dorseys’ decision to hand over his job and team to Freddie Kitchens was a disaster. Not only did he argue with some players, but there was also a clear gap between kitchens and offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Cleveland Browns assistant coach Bill Callahan transformed the offensive line. John Kuntz, cleveland.com

Ask: This year is different because …

A. The front office / coach combination of Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski is connected. They have shown that they can handle some setbacks. Do you remember the early season outbursts against Baltimore and Pittsburgh? The 11-5 Browns never lost two games in a row. Stefanski never looked like a rookie coach and he should keep growing this season.

Ask: What else?

A: It is the Baker Mayfield / Stefanski combination. Professional Football Focus (PFF) rates Mayfield the NFL’s No. 10 QB. You can win big with a top 10 QB. The analysis site also wrote: Mayfield was the second-highest quarterback in the league from week 7 through the playoffs. He was also in the top five from a clean bag, on standard dropbacks, and early downs for the entire season, all of which are important and stable metrics. Given the assault weapons Mayfield has around him and his line of attack-leading 84.4 pass-blocking grade last year, expect him to pick up where he left off for the 2021 season.

Ask: So you think …

A: There is more. Former CEO of Browns Joe Banner wrote this for a website I like called 33rd Team:

If you saw Clevelands take offense last year, yes, they have talent and the players played hard for him, but it was the schedule that was a massive upgrade. Baker Mayfield had by far the best TD-INT ratio (26-8) of his career and saw a nearly 33% increase in his QBR from 2019. On the ground, both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt had their best seasons in Cleveland in terms of yards per rush in 2020. Stefanski definitely came in and gave the players of that offense a chance to maximize their capabilities, and so that offense had its best year in a long time.

Another substantial addition for them in terms of assistant coaches was Bill Callahan along the offensive line. He’s a different man from Mike Munchak, among whom the line of attack is improving everywhere, with or without staff changes. … if you put the two together; Stefanski, with his plan and play-calling and Callahan teaching beforehand, that’s all you want to flip a franchise.

Ask: Wow. Banner has not been afraid to be critical of the Browns in the past.

A: The Browns had a good offense last season with a chance of being big in 2021. I’m sure they have a Super Bowl caliber offense not just because of Mayfield, but because of what Banner said with the coaching and offensive line .

Ask: What about the defense?

A: This is why I’m not ready to go as far as PFF’s Monson who ended his story with: The second off season could spur them on to become legit contenders and the biggest threat to Kansas City in the AFC.

A Cleveland Browns fan hoists a board in the first half during their AFC Divisional Playoff game, January 17, 2021, at Arrowhead Stadium. John Kuntz, cleveland.com

Ask: Means what?

A: The author states that all Browns defense upgrades will be enough to help them defeat KC. A few points to start with this question, are Chiefs good enough to get to three Super Bowls in a row? History is against them, although New England and Tom Brady have done it recently (2016-18). Injuries, salary cap issues, and schedules make it hard for that to happen.

Ask: So you’re not sold to the Chiefs, better to the Browns?

A: I’m not sold on the Browns defense either. Banner made a strong point about the coaching’s impact on the attack, with Stefanski and Callahan. I’ll add insulting coordinator Alex Van Pelt to the list. Those three really worked together to create a groundbreaking attack.

Ask: But about defense?

A: Joe Woods is the coordinator. I consider him solid, but is he in Stefanski / Callahan / Van Pelt’s class? Hard to know. He did not get much talent in 2020. It was difficult to judge him. In 2017, he had a top five defense in several key categories with Denver. There was a major decline in 2018.

Ask: Don’t like what the Browns did off-season to help the defense?

A: Absolutely, although I am a skeptic about Jadeveon Clowney. It is an important addition and must not only be healthy, but also productive. Free agents John Johnson III and Troy Hill should help the secondary. Same with first-rounder Greg Newsome II. I have doubts about Greedy Williams and worry that Denzel Ward will stay healthy.

Ask: Why are you a downer?

A: The defense will be better, or Woods is a big deal. But they probably have nine new starters, as only Myles Garrett and Ward are guaranteed places among returning players. I suspect returnees Ronnie Harrison Jr. (safety) and maybe Jacob Phillips (linebacker) or Malcolm Smith (linebacker) can grab a runway. Lots of new faces.

Ask: That is not nice.

A: Actually, the season is going to be fun. The Browns can win 11 more games, especially in the new 17-game format. But I keep thinking this team is a year away from the Super Bowl. Still, they are good enough for dreaming. Much depends on how quickly Woods and his coaching staff can build up the defense.

RECENT TERRY PLUTO COLUMNS

Hey Terry, what about the Browns

The long winding road that takes a concerned Kevin Mack to the Browns

Hey Terry, any comparison between the Browns now and in 1981?

Hey Terry Tribe: No Lindor, what about Jose?

Dennis Gates about his new CSU contract

Terrys Talkin Cavs Kevin Love, Pay Cap Problems

Terrys Talkin Browns: Design is over, so what’s it like?

What’s next for Koby Altman? Hey Terry on Cavs

–

Browns playoffs shirts, hats for sale: Here’s where Cleveland Browns fans can order shirts and hats celebrating the team that qualifies for the 2020 NFL Playoffs.