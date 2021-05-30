Top 5 players with the most runs in Test cricket history





Test cricket is a format considered the most challenging for any batsman. That is why a young person’s skills are most often tested in this particular format. There have been many greats who have had great careers in Test cricket history. These legends have brought glory to their country many times over. In this article, we will list five players who have scored the most runs in Test format. 5. Alastair Cook 12472 is running Former English captain Alastair Cook is considered England’s greatest batsman. He scored 12472 runs in 161 tests at an average of 45.35, including 33 centuries and 57 half centuries. In 2017, he became the youngest cricketer to complete 10,000 test runs past Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar. He also holds the record for playing the most consecutive matches (159) for a team in Test cricket. Cook recorded his highest score of 294 against India in 2011. 4. Rahul Dravid 13288 is running Former Indian batsman Rahul Dravid is ranked fourth in the list of leading run scorers in Test cricket. He has collected 13288 runs in 286 innings against an average of 52.31. Dravid hit 36 ​​centuries and 63 fifties in his testing career with a high score of 270. He holds the record for the most balls in the longest form of the game. 3. Jacques Kallis 13289 is running South African cricketer Jacques Kallis scored just one point more than Rahul Dravid in his testing career. He collected 13289 runs with an average of 55.37 in 280 innings. He has the second most centuries (45) in the five-day format, and also hit 58 fifties during the stage. 2. Ricky Ponting 13378 runs Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting is second in the record for the highest run scorers in Test cricket. He collected 13,378 runs in 287 turns against an average of 51.85, including 41 centuries and 62 half centuries. He hit his highest score of 257 in Test cricket against India in 2003. 1. Sachin Tendulkar 15921 drives Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is the greatest run-scorer in Test cricket history. He is the only player to participate in 200 test matches in which he scored 15,921 runs with an average of 53.78. Sachin is also the only cricketer to score over fifty tons in the longest format. Aside from scoring 51 Test Tones, the Master Blaster has also smashed 68 1950s in its career.

