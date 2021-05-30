Memorial cuts north in tennis semistate





JASPER Columbus North, who was in fifth place, fought back from a 2-0 deficit to tie No. 4 Evansville Memorial on two games per Saturday, but the Tigers rallied for a three-set win at number 3 singles to take a 3-2 win in the Jasper Semistate. “This was a tough loss to take,” said North coach Kendal Hammel. “We had the game under control and made it difficult for ourselves.” Memorial took an early lead when Margo Throop and Abigail Myers, who were in the 2019 state doubles final, defeated Jaline Tay and Tiffany Fu 6-0, 6-1 to No. 1 in doubles. Eleanor Myers of the Tigers, who is one of the favorites to win this year’s state title, then topped Ashlie Wilson 6-2, 6-2 on No. 1 singles. The Bull Dogs (20-3) came on the board when Kathryn Wilson beat Chase Boyer 6-2, 6-2 on No. 2 singles to end this season unbeaten. “Kathryn played very well against a strong player,” said Hammel. North evened the match when Leah George and Sydney Cooper took a 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 win against Anna Clark and Sadie Schulz at number 2 in doubles. “Had a nice first set and then really lowered our energy level and game for a bad second set,” said Hammel. “Came back strong and more aggressive in the third set to take the win.” That left it to number 3 singles. Arya Gotoh of the Bull Dogs won the first set 6-4 and lost the second set 6-3 to Sara Beckwith. Beckwith jumped forward 3-0, 4-1 and 5-2 in the third set, and after Gotoh fended off a few match points, he finished the set at 6-2. “Came to this match and he just got away from us,” said Hammel. “Second set, made too many unforced mistakes. Third set, the EM girl kept pushing the ball back and we got behind 0-3 and then 1-4. Had some big points that got away from us 2-5. Fighting from behind stopped two match points, but ended up being played out due to our mistakes. “ Tay is the only graduating senior from North’s regular line-up. “Was a disappointing loss, but a lot to be proud of,” said Hammel. Finished 20-3, ranked in the top five in state, only one senior lost, great experience for several girls who played varsity for the first time this year. I look forward to coming back stronger and better next year. “

