AJ Quetta, high school hockey, Paralysis, Boston Bruins, banner captain, Stanley Cup playoffs

BOSTON While nearly 17,000 Boston Bruins fans lined up outside TD Garden, eagerly waiting for the doors to open and enabling the first full capacity game here in 444 days, AJ Quetta and Matt Brown nearly walked Causeway Street without being recognized .

Hey, that’s AJ Quetta, said a Bruins fan, wearing a Patrice Bergeron sweater.

While fans tried to make their way into the building, Quetta and Brown went against the crowd to another location.

Tom Smith was the first to arrive. Patrick Chung soon followed. Friends started to trickle in. They were all waiting for the guest of honor. Moments later, Quetta and Brown made their presence felt as guests of The Legacy Club, a members-only club across from Garden on Canal Street that hosted the pregame party for AJ.

AJ, the 18-year-old hockey player at Bishop Feehan High School who suffered a spinal cord injury during a game on Jan. 26, recently returned home after four months at the Shepherd Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta. He made the trek to Boston from his family’s home in North Providence, Rhode Island, after the Bruins asked him to captain Game 1 of Boston’s second round Stanley Cup playoff series against the New York Islanders.

But first it was time to eat.

Quetta, Brown and Smith formed their own fraternity. It’s not one they chose, but they are in it together. Smith, a resident of Swampscott, was paralyzed twice while playing hockey. He can walk with the help of crutches. Brown, now 27, was paralyzed on January 23, 2010 while playing in a hockey game for Norwood High School as a sophomore.

For years, Brown, Smith, Travis Roy, who passed away in October, and Deanna Laing, who suffered a spinal cord injury during an NWHL game on December 31, 2015, have had an ongoing conversation about life. Now AJ is part of it.

This is an unwanted family, Smith said. You don’t wish paralysis on the worst people in the world. AJ has grabbed the bull by the horns. To see his outlook, what he looks like and he’s in shape. He’ll be fine. It’s a marathon, not a sprint, but it will be fine.

A tragic bond

Nicole Quetta was running errands when Sue Brown called to check in. Almost as if the car was on autopilot, before Nicole knew she was at Browns’ home in Norwood for the first time since AJ’s injury. Nicole and Sue talked for hours.

It is almost indescribable for Nicole to explain how she feels about knowing that there are other families who lead similar lives and are here to help. Between the Browns, Smiths, Roys and Laings, Quettas’ lifeline is always open.

An amazing amount, Nicole said of the help her family has received. We were lucky to have them in our lives. Honestly, it helped me realize that we can get through this. Sue is my rock. At first I thought no one could get through this. It is not humanly possible.

During their countless conversations, Nicole realized something important.

Oh my God. Sue survived this and she is doing well. She sounds good, said Nicole. And Tom (Smith) is that person to Anthony. Tom made us realize we can get through this, and we weren’t alone. You don’t feel like you are all alone, and you can. It has made a very difficult situation easier.

Nicole said it best about her newly extended family: I wish I had never met you, but I’m glad I did.

Hearing stories about Matt’s college life and learning that it was comparable to every other student, Nicole gained hope for AJ.

Most importantly, this is by no means the end, Brown said. Doors open. Look at him. He’s a handsome boy. He will be fine.

AJ had just finished dinner on Saturday night when he joined Matt and Tom to discuss Bruins’s chances in their upcoming series against the Islanders. The conversation quickly turned into questions about the different accessories on their respective chairs. Suddenly they were in their own world, discussing what only one other person in the room (Smith) could understand.

Take a look at this: nothing but love, said Anthony Sr. while he watched.

AJ looked up and said, It’s like you have some big brothers. Looking up to Matt and how he goes about things, and then looking up to a guy like Tom and seeing how far he’s come, and all the fights he’s been in, seeing what these guys are going through makes things seem more possible. You cannot go through this part of your life without having a good attitude. Both guys are great and positive. I am just very grateful. I’m just lucky to have these two guys in my life.

Help adjust to a new life

Smith and Brown heard about AJ’s injury the morning after it occurred. Together with the Bruins, Smith, Brown, Travis Roys and Laing family, they all worked together within 24 hours. The group had several conversations and then basically created a blueprint for the AJ and his family. Between all of their respective foundations, along with the incredible work of the Boston Bruins Foundation, there was already a game plan to help the Quettas.

Hockey is a small family, a tight-knit community, so we said we wanted to take both of our experiences, obviously different levels of injuries, to find out what we would have changed in terms of what we were doing and if we could have a magic wand and go back , which worked really well for us, Smith said.

Work began almost immediately with the family home adaptation, and when AJ returned home, the Brown and Smith Foundations, along with the Travis Roy Foundation, had a new transport vehicle ready for AJ.

Obviously he heard about AJ’s injury, but it really hit home, Brown said. It was immediately: what can we do? It’s really about helping the family live a more normal life. When Tom reached out, it was an absolute no-brainer.

Hockey community is stepping in

Nothing beats the hockey community. At every level, from all over the world, hockey people have helped in one way or another. It was the strongest in New England, the response was overwhelming for the Quettas, and they all really appreciate it. Brown understands how important that kind of support can be.

Everyone comes forward and helps. It’s like any other sport, Brown said. Everyone will stop and drop everything to help you, no matter how big or how small.

AJ’s support comes from Brown and Smith.

He’s one phone call away, AJ said of Brown.

Well, AJ called Brown last week to ask what he was doing on Saturday night. Since the weather would be brutal, Brown said he would probably just stay home and watch the game.

AJ held back a bit before finally inviting Brown to the competition.

In how many languages ​​do I have to say yes? Brown responded.

When I was back at TD Garden, this time he brought back memories for Brown. On March 3, 2012, two years after his injury, Brown was in the middle of the ice for a game of Bruins against the Islanders to drop the ceremonial puck.

Before AJ was in the spotlight on Saturday, Brown explained that his day on the ice was nerve-wracking. Earlier in the day, he spent time practicing over and over until he thought he was perfect. Brown’s advice to AJ for his moment was simple: smile and just take it all in.

When Quetta’s family and friends were escorted to their suite, the arena bowl was already full of fans. Anthony Sr. stuck his head out of the suite and shouted, Let’s go Bruins. The fans responded with loud cheers.

Kerry Collins, the senior director of community relations for the Bruins, told AJ it was time to get in position for the presentation. When security escorted him presidential style to the area above Zamboni’s entrance, the first were Lets go Bruins! singing could be heard from the 17,400 in the building.

Joining AJ was his sister Ella and close friends Cam Damaso and Cam Gauthier, who would wave the flag. When AJ was introduced just after 8pm, TD Garden burst into a thunderous ovation.

Fans in Section 17 shouted positive thoughts to AJ as he left the area to go back to the suite.

That was incredible, said Gauthier.

Wow, Damaso added.

Ella beamed with pride for her brother.

AJ was impressed.

That was electric, he said.

The smile on his face said it all.

When AJ returned to suite No. 548, his family, along with his newly extended family, were waiting for him. Anthony Sr. wiped tears from his face. He was speechless. Brown and Smith agreed it was an incredible moment.

It just goes to show that hockey is superior, AJ said with a smile. It just depends on the boys.

The Bruins kept their end to the bargain, finishing with a 5-2 win when David Pastrnak scored a hat-trick. AJ, Matt and Tom witnessed it as an unwanted family united as one.

