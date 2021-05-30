At the French Open, Djokovic, Federer and Nadal all want to win

PARIS One of them focuses on numbers, hoping they will produce the validation he has always longed for.

Another has come to play the field, making him an apotheosis of his sport, and to protect this place as his personal kingdom.

The third yearns for what is left and prepares for what comes next.

The Big Three on the men’s side of tennis Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer play in a Grand Slam for the first time in 18 months. Due to a quirk in the sport seeding system, they are all in the same half of the draw. Djokovic faced Federer in a quarter-final and Nadal in a semi-final. They are not getting any younger. Djokovic and Nadal are 34 and Federer, 39, is sputtering through his comeback after knee surgery. There may only be a few slams like this one left.

For years they have been blessed with ethereal tennis gifts, so long so formidable that opponents can feel they are a set down even before the first point has been played. It was difficult for small players to imagine beating them, let alone actually doing so.