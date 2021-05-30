Sports
At the French Open, Djokovic, Federer and Nadal all want to win
PARIS One of them focuses on numbers, hoping they will produce the validation he has always longed for.
Another has come to play the field, making him an apotheosis of his sport, and to protect this place as his personal kingdom.
The third yearns for what is left and prepares for what comes next.
The Big Three on the men’s side of tennis Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer play in a Grand Slam for the first time in 18 months. Due to a quirk in the sport seeding system, they are all in the same half of the draw. Djokovic faced Federer in a quarter-final and Nadal in a semi-final. They are not getting any younger. Djokovic and Nadal are 34 and Federer, 39, is sputtering through his comeback after knee surgery. There may only be a few slams like this one left.
For years they have been blessed with ethereal tennis gifts, so long so formidable that opponents can feel they are a set down even before the first point has been played. It was difficult for small players to imagine beating them, let alone actually doing so.
They still love to compete, really love to win (although Federer has only won once all year) and embrace the global celebrity that comes with being a tennis superstar. Any debate about who will end their career with the most Grand Slam singles titles and have the rightful claim to be the best quickly becomes limiting.
However, they diverge dramatically when the conversation shifts to what drives each of them to keep playing long after making hundreds of millions of dollars and cementing their reputation for history. And these thirties are way past the sell-by date of the great players of every era that preceded them.
But at this unique moment in their careers, with Federer and Nadal tied at 20 Grand Slam wins and Djokovic close at 18, only Djokovic is so intensely focused on the numbers. Djokovic, who just celebrated his 34th birthday and is most likely to finish on top in the eyes of most experts, leaves no doubt that the pursuit of the supremacy of the scoreboard motivates him.
Whether or not I think about winning more slams and breaking records, of course I do, Djokovic said in February, after beating Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final. And most of my attention and my energy from this day until I quit tennis will be led in majors, in an effort to win more big trophies.
That sounded very different from Nadal when he spoke about his own motives earlier that week. Nadal allowed that, yes, he wanted to win Grand Slams. The 13-time French Open champion is always the favorite here on the red clay, but nowhere else, which may be part of why he said winning more slams than his rivals isn’t all that important. Too much ambition, he said, can make you frustrated when things aren’t going well.
For me, the most important thing to come home with personal satisfaction is that you’ve given everything, he said. That’s what gives me happiness and keeps me calm.
The Grand Slam tennis season takes a long break between the end of the Australian Open and the start of the French Open, which starts on Sunday. The hiatus felt even longer this year, as the Big Three skipped a series of major tournaments to treat injuries or avoid international travel during the pandemic.
That left time for the verbal dance that Nadal, Djokovic and Federer played about chasing records and legacies and what it means to outdo the others.
In March, Djokovic broke Federers’ record for the most weeks at the top of the world rankings with a ridiculous 311. He then announced that having that mark gave him the freedom to cut his schedule and focus on a high. for the Grand Slams, even if it meant losing opportunities to earn ranking points and maintain his position as the world’s No. 1.
Days later, Federer returned to competitive tennis after more than a year of recovery from knee surgery. Prior to his return, he essentially took himself out of every competitive conversation with Nadal and Djokovic and explained that his obsession had been breaking the old record of Pete Samprass of 14 Grand Slam titles he won in 2009.
The boys are unreal, he said of Djokovic and Nadal. I hope they can do whatever they want and that they can look back without regrets. We want to leave the game without regrets and I think we are all sleeping really well from that point of view.
He said his goal was to be at his best for Wimbledon in June and to get that kick of playing for something important, for the fans, against the best players in the world.
Then things started to get interesting.
In April, during a promotional interview for a beer sponsor, Nadal said that Djokovic was obsessed with winning more Grand Slam titles than his rivals.
It means a lot to him, all these things, like he always says and talks about these records, Nadal said. It’s not my approach to my tennis career.
He insisted he didn’t mean it in a negative way, and yet.
Days later, when Djokovic was preparing to play the Belgrade Open, he rejected the characterization.
I’ve never found it hard to say, I want to break that record or achieve some goal, he said.
Whether you play it cool or give it too much, everyone will be focused on the same thing for the next 14 weeks, namely red clay at Roland Garros, the grass at Wimbledon and the hard court at the United States Open.
Djokovic has been a hero to his homeland and the Serbian diaspora for years, but, rightly or wrongly, kind of a party addict against what was once an elite rivalry between Federer and Nadal, and even the occasional tennis villain. Fans are more against him than against him, especially if he plays Nadal or Federer. In the past year alone, he defied health safety protocols and staged a tennis show that became a coronavirus superspreader event, and accidentally hit a ball in the throat of a linesman, disqualifying him from the US Open.
Nearly two decades into his professional career, no one expects to capture the near-universal adoration of Nadal and Federer, but if he wins more than them, it will be hard to argue that he is a lesser of the three.
He’s the only one to have a winning record against the other two, although Nadal got in one match, 29-28, when he beat Djokovic in a tight match two weeks ago, 7-5, 1-6, 6-3, in the final of the Italian Open.
Again, the arena in the park just west of the Eiffel Tower will be their battleground. As they prepared for Paris, they all stayed true to their form.
On May 18, Federer suffered a heavy loss against Spain’s No. 75 Pablo Andujar, in his first match at the Geneva Open. Trying to lower expectations, he pointed towards Wimbledon, where he has won eight times and will remain a deity even if he doesn’t win again.
Roland Garros is not the target, he said. The target is the grass.
Nadal continued to focus on his process and his efforts as winning is less predictable. After sending Djokovic to Rome, Nadal spoke of bringing passion and effort to every match. In Paris on Friday, he focused on his opening round opponent, young Australian Alexei Popyrin, instead of his statue that tournament organizers had unveiled. Every round is tough, he said.
Then there was Djokovic, talking big, chasing another trophy, then quickly covering up, trying not to sound too obsessed.
I think I have a good chance of going all the way in Paris, he said. Realizing what that meant, he added: Of course it’s a long shot.
