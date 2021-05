Meant a lot when Pujara told me I’m ready for test cricket: India pacer recalls star batsman’s encouraging words

Given the long list of fast bowlers that India has at their disposal, it remains a surprise that Jaydev Unadkat is not one of them. The fast left-arm bowler made his Test debut for India way back in 2010, but never played in the format again. After impressive performances in the IPL, the fast left-arm bowler came back into the checkout between 2016 and 2018, but despite producing prolific performances in the domestic circuit, he continues to miss the cut for the Indian roster. Unadkat was ignored for the UK tour of India and his name was missing from the 20-man squad. In the presence of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna and Arzan Nagaswalla as standby players, Unadkat missed. This was particularly surprising as Unadkat was the leading wicket-taker in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy, bagging 67 wickets for Saurashtra. Nevertheless, the 29-year-old does not lose sleep because of it. Also read | Gavaskar explains the ‘downside’ of NZ playing 2 tests for the WTC final against India As Unadkat continues to give his best hope for a comeback to the Indian team, the fast left-arm bowler spoke of the comparison he shares with Saurashtra teammate Cheteshwar Pujara, revealing how the senior pro’s words of encouragement kept him going. . Saurashtra won their first Ranji Trophy title last year, with both Unadkat and Pujara on the squad. “Cheteshwar has been a dear friend to me and we have played cricket together for a number of years. But when he said last year that I am ready to play Test cricket, it said something to me, as he was clearly the first to play. to get up and tell me if I was not doing well, “Unadkat told SportsKeeda. Also read | Can’t wait to hit the field: after Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara posts a photo in Indias jersey for the WTC final “Six years ago, when I came back from an injury, he told me I had to work on my fitness. He’s been honest with me and last season he told me I’m at my best, so those things do mean a lot. A few other guys also told me that I deserved to be there and that I would get my chance soon. ” Unadkat went without a wicket in his only Test appearance for India so far, holding 22 wickets in the 17 limited-overs matches in which he represented his country. His last appearance for India was in March 2018, the final of the Nidahas Trophy against Bangladesh.

