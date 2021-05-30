Unlocking Antonio Gibson’s Potential

After achieving only 33 rushes in total as a college-wide receiver, Antonio Gibson made the transition to running in his rookie year. Gibson gradually got better for the Washington Football Team as the year went on. He became more adept at hitting the hole at the right time and had a better sense of when the shortened course opened.

Gibson totaled 795 rush yards at 4.7 yards a carry. He produced this stat line in his freshman year as a full-time ball carrier in a year where he missed nearly three weeks of the season with a turf toe injury he sustained against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He showed his full potential as a runner on Thanksgiving against the Cowboys. He had 20 carriers for 115 meters and he waltzed into the end zone three times on Turkey day.

Gibson was dominant, displaying improved elite vision, power, and escape speed. He gave Washington fans a taste of the sky-high potential he holds.

However, Gibson has one more way to become a complete running back. And that is what makes him so attractive to his technical staff. In what is quickly becoming an assault on guns, it’s thrilling to run back with Gibson’s talent.

To unlock Gibson’s potential, the coaching staff must make one adjustment. Making this adjustment, combined with Gibson’s expected improvement with the nuances of the position, could really unleash Antonio Gibson as a three-down weapon.

The Washington Football Team should use Antonio Gibson more as a receiving threat.

Considering that Gibson is a former college-wide receiver, he would be expected to have a high usage rate in the transient game. That expectation wasn’t right with Gibson, at least in his rookie year.

It was only 247 yards on 36 receptions. According to his average depth of the target Sports Info Solutions was -0.8 meters. All of his receiving yards came after the capture. Gibson’s route tree consisted mainly of swing passes, slip screens, and the occasional corner route. Most of his receptions were behind the original line of scrimmage.

The role that many expected of Gibson was assigned JD McKissic. He had a total of 80 receipts at nearly 600 receiving yards. His average depth of the target was 1.5 meters, almost six feet more than Gibson.

Gibson’s role was determined in his rookie year, he was the first contestant, McKissic was the group’s main receiver. This may be because the staff thought McKissic was a better fit for the role of receiver. Or, the most likely scenario is that the coaching staff didn’t want to overburden Gibson in his rookie year.

Develop some of his skills first and add more later. With Gibson’s improvement as a runner, it may be time to add more to how he’s used within the offense. Gibson is fast becoming one of the more exciting backs in the league.

When Scott Turner and the rest of the offensive coaching staff unlock his receiving power, Gibson becomes a nightmare. When you combine his potential as a receiver with what McKissic has already proven as a receiver, that’s a deadly backfield combo.

Turner should get Gibson more vertical in the field and get Gibson to match on linebackers. He uses it on deeper routes to tap Gibson’s deadly speed.

With the additions of Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries and rookie wide receiver Dyami Brown, Gibson may be a weapon too much for the defense to worry about.

With a year under his belt, more weapons being added, and a better quarterback game to be expected, it’s time for Turner to start using Antonio Gibson more as a receiver. That’s how Washington will unlock Gibson’s potential.