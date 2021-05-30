Sports
The man who put the doll in Aussie tennis
Looks can be deceiving, says Alexei Popyrin with a smile.
In between the points, he is not so much about marching around a tennis court as business, but rather lazily strolling around.
His hero is Lleyton Hewitt. But where old Rusty’s manic determination seemed to seep from every pore, young ‘Pop’ comes across as fantastically relaxed.
“I don’t think I’ll ever get or look as intense as Hewitt, but I believe I don’t have to look really intense to really fight for every point,” the Australian tennis rising star told AAP.
“I’ve been a relaxed person, always been. Always been one who walked slowly and didn’t really act like I cared.
“I’ve been told my gait is quite stubborn, but I can’t change it. That’s how I’ve walked since I was a kid.”
But don’t be fooled. I will definitely fight for every point, even though I look relaxed on the field.
“Even when I walk slowly, I still believe in myself and still pump myself up inside, even though it doesn’t seem like it in an intensive way – and that seems to be working for me.”
It works beautifully.
Popyrin is experiencing a breakthrough year; He beat David Goffin at the Australian Open, won his first ATP title in Singapore, scared Daniil Medvedev in Miami and climbed more than 50 places in the rankings to number 62.
Now, to the toughest court in tennis. Take on Rafael Nadal in his red clay kingdom in Paris in the first round of the French Open.
Sydneysider Popyrin – Pop or Poppy to his mates – promised earlier this month after being hit in two sets by the clay court GOAT in Madrid that he would give Nadal a tougher challenge next time.
Why not? Nadal himself noticed the “astonishing” power of the tall Poppy, whose beanstick frame strikes an astonishing blow. Is anyone in play hitting the ball harder at the moment?
At the age of 21, Popyrin himself believes it is a gift that can take him all the way to the top.
“Hopefully I can be number 1 in the world,” he says.
“It’s been the goal since I was a little kid. I believe I can, but I know it will take a lot of hard work, dedication, a lot more time and a lot more effort to improve.
“But I’m willing to do the work to do that. I don’t think I should be playing in this sport if I don’t believe I can be world number 1.
“So I really believe it. It’s the motivation that gets me going every day, that puts me into practice today, that gets me to the gym at 6am.”
Tennis raved about brilliant Italian teenager Jannik Sinner this year, but Popyrin, just two years older, blew him away in Madrid.
“I think I can go more than he (Sinner) to be honest,” says Popyrin.
“All of us young people have potential – Sinner, Felix (Auger-Aliassime), Shapo (Denis Shapovalov), Demon (Alex de Minaur), (Sebastian) Korda, (Alejandro Davidovich) Fokina.
“All the guys in the top 100 and under 22 have enormous potential, and I think we can all fight for that number one spot.”
On his day, the former French junior champion has the ‘pop’ to beat everyone – and under German coach Benny Ebrahimzadeh he develops what he says is “a game for all surfaces”.
He has had a nomadic tennis life, having lived spells from Sydney with his supportive mum and dad in Dubai, Spain and, for the past four years, at the Mouratoglou Academy in Nice.
He misses Australia with the pandemic making a return during the season, but he hopes that the tennis-loving public at home has already seen enough to recognize that this is a player with a touch of star quality.
“I think they know,” he says. “It’s just up to me to show them that I can really live up to my potential.
“I would love to do it in front of them every week, but I have to go on a world tour to show what I can do.”
Next stop, Paris and Senor Nadal.
