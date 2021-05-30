Phil Stacey On Hockey: Unannounced, Underappreciated Ritchie Features Bruins’ Game 1 Triumph | National sports

BOSTON He’s too big and slow. Can’t keep up with the pace of play in the playoffs, a 6 foot-2,232 pound turtle trying to shut down a fleet of jackrabbits carrying skates.

That’s the knock on Nick Ritchie, Bruins’s burly winger whose flaws can be exposed by faster, more explosive opponents dodging his checks and blowing past him.

But the Bruins don’t see Ritchie as a liability. For them, it’s a physical force on the left wing of the third line, one of which is tasked with using that big frame to slow down the likes of top six Islander forwards Jordan Eberle, Brock Nelson, Josh Bailey and especially Matthew Barzal during the round of the two teams. 2 fight between the postseason.

Another thing that Ritchie’s masses are very good at: screening goalkeepers.

Stationed for Islanders rookie just less Ilya Sorokin is where Ritchie planted herself six-plus minutes in the third period. He wouldn’t be moved either.I am a rock; I am an island, his body language said.

David Krejci saw this, throwing a pass from the right half wall to Charlie McAvoy at the top of the blue line, and the budding superstar defenders left one ripping in the net for what turned out to be the game-winning. target.

That number, plus a lot of help from David Pastrnak and his hat-trick performances, went a long way towards Boston’s 5-2 Game 1 victory for the first full house at TD Garden (17,400 fans) since early March 2020.

McAvoy said he saw the puck being edged around the corner boards on the New York side when he got off the bench and Krejci got it. McAvoy wanted to make himself available for a pass, and when he did, he also realized that Barzal was coming up to him. So he collected the food, shot it to the side of Barzals’ body to get it on the net and was rewarded with his first goal of the postseason.

Only after realizing what role Ritchie played in it.

Looking at the goal afterwards, I think you can attribute it all to Nick Ritchie up front, McAvoy said. This year he was in the net so many times, he took everyone away and was annoying. It’s so selfless, but he’s a big part of the offense when he does that.

Have you heard that saying: Everyone should know their role? Her three clich but it’s true, and it doesn’t really matter what sport you’re talking about. Every successful team has that elusive mix of superstars, pluggers, under-the-radar types and stars. They may not all be simpatico every time, but success more often than not comes when they play within the roles defined for them.

25-year-old Ritchie understands his quite clearly. He’s not often on the power game and nowhere near the penalty kill; rather, he skates his 17-18 shifts a night while using his body to create space for himself and his teammates and control the net. He fights up front with defenders for tips and along the walls for 50/50 pucks, stands up for his teammates when the situation arises, and with a decent shot, he’s a throwback type for the strength of a generation ago.

So yes, he is not fleet. Ritchies are neither the most agile nor elusive. He’s not going to score like Pastrnak, play the three-stroke game that Patrice Bergeron does, create opportunities for himself or his linemates like Brad Marchand excels at, or see the ice like Krejci does.

What he does is fulfill his role. And against a tough team that will no doubt try to ramp up their physicality in an effort to slow down the faster Bruinsin Game 2 Monday night, Ritchie will be on hand to counter that Islander initiative.

In other words, hell is playing its game. And if he does that effectively, the end result is likely to please his team and his ever-growing fan base.

Phil Stacey, The Salem News’ Executive Sports Editor, covers the Boston Bruins for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN

