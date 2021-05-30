5 Outstanding Individual Appearances in Iowa Women’s Athletics for ’20 -21 | American football





IOWA CITY, Iowa –It was a year like no other. A pandemic changed the way we lived. It impacted all of us. In the sports world, student athletes faced unprecedented challenges. That they succeeded was nothing short of amazing. Some of their seasons were postponed to an abnormal time of the year. All campaigns have been changed. Daily COVID-19 tests caused anxiety and mental stress in many. Student athletes’ achievements over the past year, due to the circumstances, can be considered more impressive than anything we’ve seen in the past. Their dedication to their teammates, coaches and fans was unprecedented. They are to be loved and remembered forever. With that in mind, let’s acknowledge five outstanding achievements from University of Iowa female student athletes: (Alphabetical order) -Courtney Buzzerio, Volleyball –Buzzerio took part in the country’s top conference and became the first Hawkeye to be named first team All-Big Ten since ’01. She is only the eighth student athlete from Iowa to earn the credit. Theyled the Hawkeyes in kills (184) and aces (20), second in assists (323) and third in digs (127) and total blocks (46).She achieved her third triple-double in her career (13 kills, 21 assists, 11 digs) against Indiana on February 6, becoming the only Big Ten player to record a triple-double and one of only 22 in the nation to achieve this. this season. . -Caitlin Clark, Basketball –We all knew she was good as one of the best recruits in the country, but I’m not sure many of us saw what was to come in Year 1. Clark was the only player in the country with an average of 25+ points, 6+ assists and 6+ rebounds. Her 11, 30-point games This season was the most of an NCAA Division I women’s basketball freshman since ’00. She was the freshman in itIowa women’s basketball history is posting at least 600 points, 150 rebounds and 150 assists in a season. She shared the national freshman of the year honors with UConn’s Paige Bueckers and earned AP All-American second team laurels. Anthe Nijziel, Hockey –In a program with a proud tradition, Nijziel became the first Hawkeye to win the Big Ten Player and Defensive Player of the Year awards in the same season. The National Field Hockey Coaches Association has not yet presented its postseason awards, but Nijziel will certainly take the honor. The organization called its first team all-region in ’19. She was selected to the NCAA All-Tournament after helping the Hawkeyes reach the Final Four, where she lost to eventual champions, North Carolina. Alexa Noel, Tennis –The New Jersey freshman became the program’s very first All-America. After compiling a record of 23-0, she lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament after injuring her ankle. She was named Big Ten’s Player and Freshman of the Year. She was ranked 13th among the singles players in the country, the highest a Hawkeye has ever climbed. She became only the third player in the history of the program to reach the NCAA tournament in singles. Year, Track & Field Speech –Tausaga claimed her ninth Big Ten Medal career at the conference championship earlier this month. The 2019 NCAA Discus Champion won that event with a season best mark of 62.09 meters, ranking second in the NCAA this season. After finishing fifth in the shot put at Big Tens, she won the West Regional in the event on Thursday to qualify for the NCAA Championships in Oregon.

