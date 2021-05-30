Tennis: Who was Roland Garros, the aviation pioneer and tennis icon?





T.he French Open 2021 at Roland Garros The tournament that will forever perpetuate the name of a French amateur player who was better known for his aviation activities during his lifetime begins on Sunday. GarrosBorn October 6, 1888, was a pioneering aviator in the early days of flying and later a fighter pilot in World War I, where he would lose his life at the age of 29. In 1928, a decade after his death, both the French Open tournament and the complex of courts used took the name Roland Garros in his honor. The adventurous life of Roland Garros Garros was a sportsman, where aviation and air sports were one and the same in the beginning, unlike today. Born on the island of Réunion in a French family, Garros would then live in Vietnam before moving to mainland France so that he could complete his education at the age of 12. Since he was suffering from health problems, doctors recommended that he practice sports and young people Garros would enjoy rugby, cycling and tennis. After graduation, he was attracted to motorsport and from there to the fledgling activity of flying. The Frenchman began competing in competitions, had success and gained a reputation in the aviation community. In September 1911, he set an altitude record of 3,950 meters and two years later became the first person to fly over the Mediterranean, taking nearly eight hours to fly from the south of France to Tunisia. When the First World War started, a 25-year-old Garros enlisted in the French army and became a fighter pilot, although he spent most of the war in various German POW camps. After his escape in February 1918, he returned to France via London and the Netherlands and rejoined the army. A month before the end of the war, he was shot while driving a SPAD XIII near Vouziers, Ardennes. The tribute at the French Open That was thanks to an old rugby teammate Garros‘name would forever be associated with tennis. Emile lesieur, a friend who had played Garros Bee Stade Francais, later became president of the club and proposed building a tennis stadium in his honor, where the 1928 Davis Cup final would take place. Now, Garros will forever remain a tennis icon, but probably few know its true story and its place in aviation history.







