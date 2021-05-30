National Hockey League playoff results | Saturday | Sport

Canadiens 3, Maple Leafs 2, OT
MONTREAL Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored overtime at 3:15 PM and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Saturday-evening to force Game 7 in the first round.
Corey Perry and Tyler Toffoli also scored, and Carey Price made 41 saves for the first Canadian hockey crowd since the start of the pandemic.
With a 13-2 outshot from his team and struggling to generate anything in extra time, Kotkaniemi tore a shot down goalkeeper Jack Campbell’s glove side after Toronto defender Travis Dermott turned the puck over to Paul Byron.
Jason Spezza and TJ Brodie scored for Toronto, beating Price with less than 10 minutes to go under the regulations to even out. Campbell stopped 28 shots.
Game 7 is Monday night in Toronto, with Winnipeg as the winner. The Canadiens, also an overtime winner in Game 5 in Toronto, are looking to come back from a 3-1 series deficit to win for the third time in franchise history.
About 2,500 fans were allowed in the 21,302-seat arena after the Quebec government relaxed some restrictions and the province’s curfew ended on Friday.
Perry opened the score at 5:26 of the third period during a scramble up front with William Nylander from Toronto off for the goalkeeper’s interference.
Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe’s challenge was denied, leaving the Maple Leafs a man back. Mitch Marner then fired a clean-up attempt over the glass to give the home side a 5-on-3 power play for 1:41.
And the Canadiens made the Maple Leafs pay when Toffoli squeezed a shot past Campbell at 6:43 am to increase the lead to 2-0.
Spezza cut it to one with 8:25 over when his shot went off the stick of Montreal defender Jeff Petry. Brodie tied it off from Petrys skate with 3:11 over.
(Second Round, Series Opener)
Bruins 5, NY Islanders 2
BOSTON David Pastrnak got his second playoff hat-trick of his career, David Krejci had four assists and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 5-2 on Saturday night in the opening game of their second round playoff series.
Charlie McAvoy and Taylor Hall also scored, and Patrice Bergeron had a few assists for the Bruins, who will be hosting Game 2 on Monday night.
Tuukka Rask ended with 20 saves as the Bruins kept most of the action on the other side of the ice, outnumbering the islanders 40-22.
Adam Pelech and Anthony Beauvillier scored for the Islanders, Jordan Eberle had two assists, and Ilya Sorokin finished with 35 saves, keeping New York in the first 40 minutes despite the onslaught of shots from the Bruins.
Link captains lead to the 2nd round of the NHL playoffs
Just as the Boston Bruins made a C change by naming Patrice Bergeron captain, the Vegas Golden Knights decided to have a captain for the first time and knew that Mark Stone was the only man for the job.
It became clear that he is the leader of the team, said Kelly McCrimmon, Vegas general manager. Wearing the C allowed him to take another step, both as a player, as a teammate and of course as leader of our team.
The next step is the second round, and every team that progressed did so in large part thanks to a captain who led the way. Bergeron scored twice in Boston’s first-round series clincher, Stone had five points to help the Golden Knights survive Minnesota in seven games, Colorados Gabriel Landeskog scored eight points in a sweep from St. Louis, and Carolinas Jordan Steel scored an overtime winner in a hard-fought series against Nashville.
After the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup last year, despite Steven Stamkos only playing one playoff game and scoring a memorable goal in the final, this NHL post-season shows the value of captains in the most important time of the year.
There is clearly a lot of responsibility to being a captain, said Stamkos, who had two runs in Tampa Bays recording a game against Florida to give him eight in the series. You want to get out there and do whatever it takes to win, and the teams that are making progress, usually their leadership group and the guys that have to show up, are ramped up.
Every healthy captain of a team who won in the first round scored at least four points, and those who couldn’t take the ice became rally points. The New York Islanders see captain Anders Lee around the rink recover his end-of-season knee injury and get his thoughts on games and developments, while the Toronto Maple Leafs recovered from John Tavare’s scary Game 1 injury with a focus on play for him.
Played for each other and he’s clearly a key role, islanders’ striker Mathew Barzal said of Lee. He’s done everything he can to be a great teammate on the sidelines and a great captain on the outside.
Stamkos knows all about that after becoming the first captain in more than 50 years to hoist the cup after failing to play in the last game. Lee could join that rare company if New York wins its first title since 1983, though Toronto hopes to recover Tavares one day from a concussion and knee injury.
The rest of the captains who are playing are making up for the sports clich to lead by example.
Nowhere is that truer than Colorado. At 19 years and 286 days, Landeskog became the youngest captain in NHL history in 2012, and in his ninth season with the C, he took an exception to a hit by Blues forward Brayden Schenn on line-mate Mikko Rantanen in the opening game of Avalanches. . show for the series with a Gordie Howe Hat Trick: a goal, an assist and a fight.
The way he played, the way he stood up for every game, that’s a sign of a true true leader, said teammate Andre Burakovsky. He is huge for this team.
Steel was huge for the Hurricanes beyond his OT exploits against the Predators. After a weird co-captain situation in Carolina a few years ago, Staal shows the same leadership tendencies as brother Eric, who was the franchises captain from 2009-2016.
When you have a guy like that as a leader who does it every shift, doesn’t take shifts, it’s easy for the other guys to look at that and respond the same way, GM Don Waddell said. Jordan, he may not be the vocal guy some captains are. But certainly how he approaches the game, prepares for every game, every shift is something that reflects on the whole team.
That is also Bergeron. He succeeded Zdeno Chara as captain when the big defenders left for Washington, and it’s easy to forget that Bergeron didn’t have the C on his chest all the time.
The Bruins want to make sure Bergeron is appreciated not only for his scoring, but also for his penalty kills, work ethic and more.
He’s playing a game you have to play to win, said linemate Brad Marchand. We love when he scores some big goals and he does it often, but his game is much more measured by the way he plays and his defensive play and two-way play and his responsibility, so don’t let that go to waste with the goals he plays. scores. But we also love it when he does.
Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler probably loved scoring ahead of the team leader in a surprise sweep from Edmonton, more than taking a puck to the center section in the series clincher. Wheeler joked that he and his wife have three beautiful kids and don’t plan on having any more, acknowledging that you’ll be putting anything up for a shot during playoff time to keep it out of the net.
Wheeler paid a painful price, but that’s exactly what captains do.
This is a guy who’s a point-per-game player, a top player in the league, and when he eats a shot like that, it just brings everyone together, said Jets defender Dylan DeMelo. That’s just as important as scoring a goal. When you see your captain do that, it’s a trickle-down effect that everyone in the lineups is going to play so hard and do the right things.