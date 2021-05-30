Argentr-du-Plessis: the association Les Jeunes d’Argentr partially reimburses its members





Basketball players can be partially reimbursed (© Jeunes d’Argentré basket) The sporting and cultural season for permit holders and members of Youth from Argentré has been completely turned upside down in 2020 and 2021 due to the covid and lockdowns. Few or no matches, ditto for training. A season to forget quickly for the association of Argentré-du-Plessis (Ille-et-Vilaine). Therefore, the board of directors and the chairmen of the different sections of the association decided to make an “important” and “symbolic” gesture by deciding whether to refund part of the licenses or memberships. “We had a few refund requests. At the same time, the positions have been with the federations for a long time, ”says Marie-Héléne Pasquet, president of the Jeunes d’Argentré. The association with 920 members divided over seven sports and two cultural divisions is one of the largest in the Pays de Vitré in terms of staff. Refunded tennis lessons “Three sections barely worked: table tennis, Viet Vo Dao, a contact sport and tennis. Tennis could resume for 15 days in December, but then stopped, ”explains Marie-Héléne Pasquet. Reimbursement takes place in proportion to the number of canceled courses and training. For the gym, lessons were given via video. An initiative that does not replace the face-to-face course, but is popular. In basketball, another indoor sport, the licensees of these two sections receive a fee of 40% of their license. “These two sections could be resumed in April,” said the chairman of the JA. Finally, for athletics and football, licensees are reimbursed 20% of the price of their license. Support from sponsors Despite the uncertain and complicated past months, the Argentré Youth League could count on its support: the town hall that kept its subsidies, but also the sponsors (45 in total). “It’s a civil act on their part,” welcomes Marie-Hélène Pasquet. A good omen because the help has long since come from the federations, while the association has two employees at the football school and at the gym. “We only have 17,000 euros. That’s two euros per member ”, Marie-Hélène Pasquet sighs. The association is therefore waiting for a signal from the federations. In case of additional aid, a quota could be allocated when paying permits for 2021-2022. “We are aware that this is a partial help, but we hope that our members will continue to trust us and we hope to see them very soon at the start of the school year,” concludes the president of the Jeunes d’Argentré.







