A solid field led by the top five in the FedExCup standings will all head to the Jack Nicklaus renovated Muirfield Village for the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide.

Jon Rahm, whose victory pushed the young Spaniard to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time, is back to defend. The Memorial was the first of two wins last season and marked Rahms’ first multi-win campaign on TOUR.

FIELD REMARKS: Bryson DeChambeau, who leads the FedExCup leaderboard and won the 2018 Memorial, will play it. Other past winners at Jacks Place who will be in the field include Patrick Cantlay, Jason Dufner, William McGirt and, of course, Rahm. Overall, there are six former Memorial winners in the field Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy, a pair of former FedExCup and PLAYERS champions head to Muirfield in search of their first titles at the Memorial Tyler Strafaci and Joe Long have earned places in the field after winning last year respectively American amateur and British amateur. Pepperdine alum Sahith Theegala is on the field as the winner of last year’s Jack Nicklaus Award given to the top college golf player. Sponsor waivers include Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington, who finishes fourth in the PGA Championship; fellow great champions Vijay Singh and Danny Willett; and Bo Hoag who, like Nicklaus himself, played golf in Ohio State and has a deep connection with the Golden Bear.

FEDEXCUP : Winner receives 550 FedExCup points.

CLASS : Muirfield Village Golf Club, par 72, 7,543 meters. The House That Jack Built hosted two consecutive PGA TOUR events in 2020 before getting a renovation (Collin Morikawa defeated Justin Thomas in a playoff to win the Workday Charity Open the week leading up to the Memorial). The renovation efforts began during the final round of last year’s Memorial Tournament. Peat was lifted when the leaders were on the back nine. Changes include irrigation work, the addition of a PrecisionAire system, rebuilt fairway and greenside bunkers, reconstruction of the greens, more than 140 trees added in various spots (for example, the fairway width was reduced at number 13), plus a resurfaced tee boxes. The court can now also play up to 100 meters longer.

STORYLINES: What does a renovated Muirfield Village look like? Last year the course played the toughest it had had in more than 40 years, when the crew got the course solid and fast before it was torn up for renovation. The renovations will challenge the players in a new way. Rahm wants to be the first man to defend his title at the Memorial since Tiger Woods in 2001 (which was actually Wood’s third straight title). tee up at the Memorial. A limited number of spectators may be present. The tournament also takes the unprecedented step of offering COVID-19 vaccinations to on-site spectators from June 4-6. With the Memorial Day weekend in the rearview mirror, the FedExCup race heats up. And with 550 FedExCup points available to the Memorial winner, this is a great opportunity for someone to take a big leap.

72 HOLE RECORD: 268, Tom Lehman (1994)

18-HOLE RECORD: 61, John Huston (2nd round, 1996)

LAST YEAR: Despite shooting 75 in the final round, Jon Rahm captured the 2020 Memorial Tournament, presented by Nationwide, and reached No. 1 in the world. Rahm had an eight-shot lead when he made the turn on Sunday in 2020, but he came home in 5-over 41. The highlight for Rahm came on par-3 16th when he flopped in a birdie pitch and released a big fist . pump until it was revealed that the ball moved a bit when he placed his wedge behind it, and he was awarded a two-shot penalty. It didn’t matter though, as he took his fifth TOUR title. Rahms 9-under 279 was good for a three-shot win over Ryan Palmer. It was the highest winning score at Memorial since Woods shot the same number in 2012. Rahm and Palmer won the Zurich Classic in New Orleans the year before. Matthew Fitzpatrick finished 5th under and only in third place; his 68 was the only score under 70 in the final round. Matt Wallace and Muirfield Village member Jason Day completed the top five. Only nine players finished under par. Tiger Woods, in his first start back after the COVID-19 hiatus, finished T40.

