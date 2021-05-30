It hits you right in your eyes when your cricket days are over: World Cup-winning former spinner becomes a carpenter





After retirement, cricketers often chose jobs that revolved around the game. Either they become commentators or start coaching at different levels. Some have even tried their luck in the entertainment industry, while a few chose to stay out of the spotlight after playing for their country at the highest level. Former Australian spinner Xavier Doherty is one such player who changed his profession after bidding for international cricket. The member of Australia’s 2015 World Cup-winning team has now become a carpenter. The Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) recently shared a video of Doherty talking about his new profession and explaining how he eventually got a carpentry training course. READ ALSO | Sunil Gavaskar explains the ‘downside’ of New Zealand playing two Tests before WTC final against India Right now, I’m three-quarters of the way through a carpentry course. This is my day on the construction site and I really enjoyed it. Just work outside with my hands, learn new things. Something very different from cricket, Doherty said in the video. When I finished cricket I wasn’t sure what I was going to do. After that, I spent the first 12 months when cricket was done with anything and every opportunity that came my way. I did some landscaping, office work, cricket work and then found myself here, he added. Test bowler turned carpenter Xavier Doherty took the time to figure out what was right for him after his retirement from cricket, but he is now building his future with an apprenticeship in carpentry.#NationalCareersWeek pic.twitter.com/iYRq2m39jt – Australian Cricketers’ Association (@ACA_Players) May 18, 2021 The former left arm spinner went on to explain how the ACA helped him find a new profession after ending his cricket career. The ACA was absolutely incredible. Obviously it gets between your eyes when your cricket days end and thoughts run through your mind of what comes next, and money and what my life will be like? So it is clear that there are Player Development Managers to guide you through that. And then also have education scholarships to help me financially and cover some of the costs associated with the next stage of my life and to cover some of the costs associated with doing an internship, said Doherty. READ ALSO | ‘Every time India has come to England they’ve been hammered’: Vaughan expects ‘trend to continue’ in series of five tests In 2010 Doherty made his international debut in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Melbourne. In the same year, he wore the Baggy Green for the first time against England in Sydney. A few years later, he made his T20I debut against India in Sydney. Doherty scalped 7 wickets in 4 Tests while taking up 55 and 60 wickets in ODIs and T20Is respectively. At the end of the 2016/17 Australian season, Doherty announced his retirement from competitive cricket. Last year, he toured India as part of the Australia Legends squad in the Road Safety Series, which was later suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.







