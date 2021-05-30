TABLE TENNIS – Arnaud Sellier: The homogeneity of the team meant there were more ups than downs

Following the different reviews of the season offered by the players of the team Pro B Coach Arnaud Sellier himself now gives us his feelings about the progress and the forecasts for the coming year.



Overall, how do you qualify the Pro B season?

Arnaud Sellier : As the players have said, it is positive. With ups and downs, but due to the homogeneity of the team, there were more ups than downs. We could have done a little better, Grégoire said it well too, we won 3/2 three times so it could have been worse and we could have ended up in the soft underbelly of the division. It is also the atmosphere within the team which is pleasant, they did not all play well at the same time but supported each other. Except in Nantes, they always caught up when there was someone who was a little less good.

Denis Chatelain : And then the turn of the season with the Covid made our schedule look like something no one could follow. But we still found we could play all of our games when needed and as a result we were way ahead of the others and that put us in the lead. Artificial maybe, but it allowed us to brag and I found that although the calendar doesn’t look like anything; that we have been in the lead for a long time, it was quite pleasant. Obviously now we’ve all played the same number of games and the best have come back to us, but that didn’t happen until the end and at least we could have communicated by saying we were the best and the most beautiful for a little moment!

So having spent 90% of the season in the lead, even fictional, contributed to the motivation of the players?

Denis C. : Yes, there it is, and even for the other clubs they said “ah we go to the leader of the group” when they are ten times stronger! But it’s still funny, so it’s been pretty good. It’s been a very positive season for me too: the goal was to keep going and we’ve done a lot more than that. The ideal would still have been to finish on the podium, but with the race in Nantes it slipped a bit through our fingers. It would have been even better to finish third, but this is already a very, very good season! And then we shouldn’t kid ourselves, the two teams in the first place are teams that already have a budget and a Pro A team; these are clubs that really have a growth project, that have given themselves the financial, sporting and human resources. But since they already have a team formatted for the Pro A, they inevitably roll on everyone a bit. This is especially the case for Chartres, but Roanne also had the project to return to Pro A after their relegation and for this they had notably recruited Harmeet Desai.

But in the end we realize that having the project isn’t enough to achieve it, especially when we’re faced with one or two other teams showing the same ambitions when there’s only one spot for the climb.

Against Arnaud S. : By finishing in fourth place, we have the scope to improve further next year. Especially since we think the division will be even higher next year, it was already quite tough and homogeneous this season, but next year it will be even worse!

It’s also stimulating to think next year the level will be even crazier, it will be a horrible show in the room. Denis Chatelain

So do you think the level will be even higher in the pool next year?

Denis C. : We know we’ve had some success this year, we played in the top 5; but next year, with the same team and if the conditions are less favorable, the level increases, we could also play the top 5 of the downhill. It can go both ways quickly and the system where we take a point every time we win a match means that we can both be very quickly at the top but also the bottom of the table. We are aware of that and I think so are the players, but it is also stimulating to think that next year the level will be even crazier, it will be a terrible show in the room and it is. Pleasant. We also do it so that beautiful players come to the room, world-class guys, and that will be even more the case next year.

There are clubs that really have the project to move up to Pro A, they are more and more so they are recruiting for that, but they are also like us who say they want to keep quiet and have a team for that. And since everyone has the same reasoning, the level continues to rise and remains fairly constant. Moreover, this homogeneity is mainly reflected in the victory of the last, Nantes, against most of the first, including Roanne or us, for example. All teams are close to each other.

Against Arnaud S. : Indeed it could be interesting to have two climbs and two descents given the level of the pool, but the Pro A teams are clearly less convinced of this idea. A single ticket for Pro A is very difficult, but it’s even worse in the lower division as 32 fight for a single place in Pro B.

Denis C. : Indeed, there were two runs in the past, and one day they decided to use only one. And the real problem now is that there is no more mixing in the different divisions, especially in Pro A: there are two or three teams that are really chronically below the others and so the others are calm because they know they will come in. remain Pro A even if they don’t have the project to finish on stage. That is why it does not pose any danger in contrast to disciplines where there is more movement between divisions.

If at some point our four players manage to play well, we are dangerous Arnaud Sellier

So what are the goals for the professional team next year?

Against Arnaud S. : Of course always try to do better than the year before. We know it’s not going to be easy, but I think Tomi summed it up pretty well, which is to say that if our four players can play well at some point, we’re dangerous. If it is this year, we are a little more concerned. But we also know that we have one player who is more in an ascending phase, another fairly stable, so we hope he will keep his level, and two players who are a little worried for next year: if these two players have their level. level compared to this year, in my opinion we will not be able to achieve this goal of doing better. After Tomi showed us that he can do incredible games when he goes back to work, in a different frame of mind and that he is playing again like last year, with a Horacio playing very well on top of that, we will be dangerous. So the goal is to do better, but for that we need the players to do their job well.

Denis C. : On our side, we try to put the players in the best conditions of reception, confidence building or accommodation, to make sure everything goes well, to foresee the unforeseen. But at some point it will also be up to them to get the job done. And for that, they have to give themselves the resources to train seriously; there are things that you cannot fully master, it has to be done. They are professionals, they know the effort they have to make.

Interview by Océane Kronek

Photo credits: Léandre Leber – Gazettesports.fr