2021 Coca-Cola 600 Opportunities: Surprising NASCAR at Charlotte Picks, Predictions from Proven Computer Model

No 1.5 mile track has produced more first-time winners in the NASCAR Cup Series than Charlotte Motor Speedway. The intermediate oval has had 10 first-time winners, the fourth most on the track, but no driver has taken the checkered flag in Charlotte for the first time since 2017. The next chance for a new winner to triumph in Charlotte comes in 2021. Coca-Cola 600, which is scheduled for a 400-round run on Sunday at 6:00 pm ET. One of the top contenders to land at Victory Lane in Charlotte for the first time in his career is Kyle Larson, who comes in second place three times this season.

Larson looked better than ever in his first season at Hendrick Motorsports, so William Hill Sportsbook’s 2021 Coca-Cola 600 odds give him an 11-2. Larson has already had seven top-five finishes in 14 races this season, one less than in his last full campaign at Chip Ganassi Racing in 2019. In six races on intermediate circuits in 2021. Larson has won four top circuits. five finishes and only one time down from seventh place, and although he finished 19th in Kansas, he still led 132 laps. Before you search the Coca-Cola 600 starting grid for 2021 and make predictions about NASCAR at Charlotte, you should Check out the latest 2021 Coca-Cola 600 picks from SportsLine’s proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClurethis proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates 10,000 times every race, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model started the 2020 season with big payouts, picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also cited Kevin Harvick’s Atlanta victory, taking as many as nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to secure a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his Miami win.

At The Brickyard, the model named Harvick’s fourth win of the season. Then during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its NASCAR chooses in back-to-back races, with Denny Hamlin called up to win 17-2 in Talladega and Chase Elliott to win 7-2 in Charlotte Roval.

During the 2021 season, the model correctly predicted at least seven top 10 finishers in six of the last 11 races. Last month, Martin Truex Jr. topped the expected leaderboard in Martinsville, where he took his win with a 3-1 payout. Two weeks ago, the model ranked high on eventual winner Alex Bowman in Dover. Anyone who has followed McClure’s model on those choices is way up.

Now the model simulated the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 10,000 times.

Top 2021 Coca-Cola 600 predictions

A surprise: the model ranks high on Joey Logano, even though he’s a 10-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR against Charlotte odds 2021. He’s a target for anyone looking for a massive payday. Logano finished sixth in the second race at Charlotte last season, ahead of 42 laps, and came second on the site in 2019. He is also coming to this week’s event after a few top-five finishes.

Logano’s all-time average finish of 12.2 in Charlotte is the second best of all active drivers. His average running position of 7.3 since 2019 is third best in the field, very close to leader Chase Elliott with 7.0. Logano has four intermediate race wins since 2018 and finished second in Phoenix this season, where he led 143 laps.

And a huge shock: Hamlin, one of the Vegas favorites 6-1, stumbles massively and barely cracks the top 10. There are much better values ​​in this loaded 2021 Coca-Cola 600 starting line-up. The 17-year NASCAR Cup Series veteran has 44 victories on the top circuit, including 13 in the past two seasons.

However, he has never been on the victory track at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 29 career starts there and last season he finished seven laps behind 29th in the 2020 Coca-Cola 600. Hamlin leads the 2021 standings so far. NASCAR Cup Series, but ‘I haven’t had a win yet this year and the price is just too high to justify Hamlin counting Coca-Cola 600 bets in 2021.

How to Make 2021 NASCAR at Charlotte Picks

The model is also targeting another driver with 2021 NASCAR at Charlotte odds greater than 10-1 to make a serious attempt to win it all.

So who will win the Coca-Cola 600 2021? And what long shots stun NASCAR?

Coca-Cola 600 opportunities for 2021

Kyle Larson 11-2

Martin Truex Jr. 11-2

Chase Elliott 6-1

Denny Hamlin 6-1

Kyle Busch 13-2

Brad Keselowski 15-2

Kevin Harvick 17-2

Ryan Blaney 9-1

Joey Logano 10-1

William Byron 15-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Christopher Bell 30-1

Tyler Reddick 40-1

Kurt Busch 50-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Matt DiBenedetto 75-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Daniel Suarez 150-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 150-1

Ryan Newman 150-1

Chris Buescher 150-1

Cole Custer 200-1

Erik Jones 250-1

Bubba Wallace 250-1

Ross Chastain 250-1

Michael McDowell 500-1

Chase Briscoe 500-1

Ryan Preece 750-1

David Starr 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

James Davison 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

Anthony Alfredo 5000-1