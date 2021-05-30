5 star players have retired from international cricket but now play in County

The County Championship is one of the most followed domestic competitions in the world. The red ball games that take place in this tournament are of great value for cricket matches and entertainment. In the current season we have already witnessed many memorable performances. There are also a few players who have retired from International Cricket but are playing in County this season. We would talk about it in this article. For many, cricket is the only source of finance. The County teams would also like to add quality cricketers to their roster. Hence, even after leaving International Cricket, a few players come down and play in this league. 1. Sir Alastair Cook – English star opener who retired from international cricket but played in County this season Sir Alastair Cook is one of the greatest test batsmen to have played for England. In fact, he was the first to score 10,000 runs for his country. Although it has been a few years since he retired, Cook still plays in the County Championship. In the current season, the left-handed represents Essex and has already scored more than 300 points for the team. The legendary player also has a century to his name in the competition this year. 2. Hashim Amla There are a few players who are a bit slow to arrive on the international stage and then make an impact for a few years and retire a little earlier. Hashim Amla was one such cricketer for South Africa. When he was at his peak, getting him out was almost a mountainous task. After retirement, the cricketer signed up to play in the County Championship. Amla represents Surrey and is his team’s highest points scorer in the championship so far. The 38-year-old also scored a double century this season. 3. Peter Siddle is an Aussie Pacer who retired from international cricket but plays in County this season. In December 2019, Australian pacemaker Peter Siddle announced his retirement from international cricket. Siddle has been part of numerous victorious games for Australia in the five-day format. The right arm pacer was also decent in the middleovers. However, he had frequent injuries and had to retire in 2019. However, he is still active in competitive cricket. He currently represents Essex in the County Championship. The veteran has a six-wicket swipe as his best performance to date this season. 4. Wayne Parnell When Wayne Parnell decided to leave International Cricket for a Kolpak deal, it was a shock to the cricket fraternity. He was a great player and could have achieved more with South Africa. However, circumstances forced him to take the County route. He now represents Northamptonshire, for whom he has already collected 15 wickets and scored 104 points in 5 matches. In the form he finds himself in, he could still have a future if he decides to return to South Africa. 5. Kyle Abbott The deal with Kolpak has ended and Kyle could play for South Africa again, but he retired a few years ago. That’s why it may not happen. Nevertheless, the pacesetter in County is still in exceptional shape. He is currently Hampshire’s best bowler, having won over 30 wickets in just seven games. Actually, it would come as no surprise if he now comes out of international retirement.

