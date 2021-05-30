The ’21 class won’t be finished until July





Alabama football still has a big 2021 in mind. The ‘get’ is the defensive goal of 2021, JT Tuimoloau. Any school that has had a chance to sign Tuimoloau is like the Alabama Crimson Tide patient. The young man has insisted on making official visits before choosing a university. For Tuimoloau, the visiting process will soon begin with a short drive to Seattle to visit the Huskies. Does the proximity of JT’s home in nearby Sammamish, WA give the Huskies an edge? No one knows for sure, but it’s reasonable to think that if he wanted to play college ball in Washington, he would have known it a long time ago. Tuimoloau has given no clues or leads a school for his signature. After Washington, he will visit USC, Ohio State, Oregon and finish his visits in Tuscaloosa by the end of June. Many recruiting experts claim that Ohio State is in charge of the 5 stars, but most of those choices are months old. None of the experts knows which school will choose Tuimoloau. He may not know yet. Football fans in Alabama are happy to see Nick Saban getting the final slot to land him. Unless JT is blown away on a previous visit and makes a sudden decision, Saban’s prowess puts the Crimson Tide in a great position. View Tuimoloau’s junior highlights below. He is No. 33. A bout of 2022 and 2023 talent will take place in Tuscaloosa in June. The Alabama Crimson Tide has scheduled high school camps for June 2, 5, 7, 9, 14, 21, 23, and 26. An Ol-DL camp is scheduled for June 19. Kickers will be camping in Tuscaloosa on June 12. Fans of Crimson Tide expect a result of verbal pledges in June and early July in the 2022 class. The first of these could be a 4-star linebacker Shemar James, from Faith Academy in Mobile, AL. James is expected to arrive for an official visit on June 4. Other toppers coming in the same weekend are the 4-star wide receiver, Barion Brown and the 5-star defensive lineman, Peter Woods. Two high profile Crimson Tide commits will also be in Tuscaloosa the same weekend. 5-star quarterback, Ty Simpson, and 5-star running back Emmanuel Henderson will try to help lock down Brown. As we discussed a few days ago, Nick Saban is changing the recruiting world by adapting to the new rules. For that reason, Saban can remain patient with the Alabama Football 2022 class. He can bring the best high school players and also leave slots open for future transfers. In the 247Sports Composite, the Crimson Tide has the No. 17 2022 class. The team ranking is low based on quantity (six verbal words) rather than quality.

