Tennis-Face the press or don’t play, Wilander tells Osaka





PARIS (Reuters) – Naomi Osaka will not be allowed to play tournament tennis until she is ready to participate in post-game news conferences, seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander said on Sunday. Tennis – French Open – Roland Garros, Paris, France – May 30, 2021 Naomi Osaka from Japan in action during her first round match against Patricia Maria Tig REUTERS / Christian Hartmann from Romania The Japanese player, a four-time Grand Slam winner, said she would not hold press conferences at Roland Garros, citing reasons for mental health. Post-game news conferences are mandatory for players, who can be fined up to $ 20,000 if they skip it. Why should she be treated differently from the other players? That’s not fair to the other players, said Wilander, an expert for Eurosport. So she should definitely do it. She has sponsors; she is the highest paid female athlete in the world. So we want to see great champions win, we want to see them celebrate, but we also want to be inspired by great athletes when the going gets tough. Wilander said mental health problems were common during the COVID-19 pandemic, and he urged Osaka to reconsider its position. We are all struggling with mental issues during the pandemic these days, but Naomi, I think you should reconsider or, I would say, don’t play in the tournament until you’re ready to get the job done, he explained. Despite no post-game press conference, Osaka answered questions from an interviewer to the court after reaching the second round on Sunday. Top players such as world champion Novak Djokovic and 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal have said they consider post-game news conferences part of the work. In Japan, she is absolutely huge, arguably the greatest athlete a country has ever produced. And they don’t hear her speak. So yeah, it’s a really bad move and I like what all the players are saying about it, said Wilander, who suggested that Osaka should have played in the 1980s. Because when I played, we never had a press conference before the tournament started, he said. Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson

