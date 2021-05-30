



Cornilleau Performance 500X Outdoor table tennis table The 500X outdoor table tennis from Cornilleau has a 6mm Resin Mat-Top finish, this permanent coating applied to the table surface reduces the glare from direct sunlight by a factor of ten. Like all Cornilleau outdoor tables, this model has industry-leading weather resistance, backed by the best warranty of any outdoor table. Another key feature is the auto-retractable net and posts, once the table is in the storage position, the posts cleverly disappear into the inside of the table, keeping them away from straying rugby, football or basketballs! It has a low, compact storage position and enjoys the fastest and safest folding system (DSI system). The 500X Performance model enjoys peace of mind with the unique Cornilleau 10-year tabletop warranty. The larger legs are stronger than the 100X or 300X models, and the oversized crossover wheels, two of which have lock brakes, make it easy to move across a variety of outdoor surfaces. A handy place to keep the Bats & Balls is also provided with storage space on the table with useful extra new features of this model are the new point scorers and bottle holders, one on each side of the table. Guarantee: 10 year warranty on all non-wearing parts (excluding the wheels, nets and posts, bats, balls and optional table cover) Size and Weight:

External size 274 cm long x 152.5 cm wide x 76 cm high (9ft long x 5ft wide x 2ft 6in high)

Minimum Recommended Playing Area: 5.1m long x 3.3m wide (17ft long x 11ft wide) For guideline purposes only

Dimensions storage / folded: 155 cm long x 165 cm wide x 75 cm deep

Net weight: 70 kg.

Total packed weight: 82 kg 300X table specifications:

The Billiard Company – Delivery costs Orders placed before 12:00 noon are usually shipped 48 hours after order confirmation to most addresses in the Republic of Ireland. Currently we do not ship items abroad. Delivery normally takes place within three to five working days. Delivery times for larger items

Due to the wide variety of products we supply and a diverse range of colors and finish choices, large / bulky items such as pool / snooker, table tennis or football tables, etc. are not included in our standard shipping terms. For more information on the actual delivery of any of these items, please contact us before placing your order. An accurate timetable will be provided by us once the confirmation of your order has been made. However, shipping dates depend on current commitments and stock availability, for guaranteed shipping dates or premium delivery services please contact our sales team on tel: 01872 9420 or email: [email protected] Accessories Orders Order value more than (€ 250.00) Order value below (€ 250.00) 1st package Next package (s) 1st package Next package (s) republic of Ireland FREE FREE € 10.00 € 10.00 * Individual boxes / packages must not weigh more than 30 kilos and be no longer than 3 meters. Remote Area Eircodes: Some remote / island Eircode addresses may incur additional delivery charges. For more information, please contact us on Tel: 01 872 9420 and we will be happy to clarify the exact cost before placing the order. Overseas Deliveries – Currently unavailable. ** Premium / guaranteed delivery services must be requested by phone to check current stock availability and pricing advice. Extensive products: Certain large, bulky products such as snooker and pool tables, table tennis, air hockey and football tables are exempt from the usual terms of delivery. The costs for sending these products will be charged regardless of the order value. Further details are listed next to these products on the website. * An order is considered as one shipment to one address. Specially crafted products, personalized products or items that are not in stock will be treated as separate orders, although for regular / returning customers we will advise when such goods are ready to ship so that customers can add items up to the value of carriage paid when want (excluding large / bulky items) Click & Collect: For small / weighed products, a Click & Collect service is permitted from our Dublin Showrooms at 111 Marlborough Street, Dublin 1. D01 EK70. This does not apply to bulky items that are not stored on site. A collection service for these bulky items can only be arranged after written / prior approval so that orders can be made available for shipment.







