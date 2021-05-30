Connect with us

Sports

Wembley heartbreak for the Imps

Published

11 seconds ago

on

By


There would be no fairytale ending for Lincoln City, who fell short in the League One play-off final with a 2-1 defeat to Blackpool at Wembley.

On a glorious day in the Wembley sun, Lincoln City took 4,000 fans to the capital for the biggest game in the club’s recent history; a chance to get promoted to the championship.

An own goal from Ollie Turton after just one minute put the Imps in the lead, before Kenny Dougall equalized just after half an hour.

I“var =” “s =” document.createElement (“script”); “s.async =” true; “s.type =” “text / javascript”; “s.src =” https://servedbyadbutler.com /app.js “n =” document.getElementsByTagName (“script”)[0]; “n.parentnode.insertbefore =” “adbutler =” AdButler “adbutler.ads =” AdButler.ads “abkw =” window.abkw “window.plc441928 =” 0; “plc441928 =” window.plc441928 “jquery =” “adbutler.ads.push =” “handler: =” “function =” “opt.place =” 0; “adbutler.register =” “opt =” “opt: = “” place: = “” keywords: = “” domain: = “” mobile = “” window.plc441929 = “0;” plc441929 = “window.plc441929” />

The parties both had opportunities, but went into half-time at 1-1, and it was Blackpool who took the initiative after the break.

Kenny Dougall again managed to find the bottom corner, which put the Seasiders 2-1 at Wembley.

Jerry Yates almost made it 3-1, but his chipped attempt was chased away by Regan Poole as the goal creeps forward.

The game grew increasingly desperate as time went on, with Lincoln creating only half chances but rarely working the Blackpool goalkeeper.

Morgan Rogers got close from the edge of the area and Regan Poole missed a golden opportunity at death.

Despite an aerial bombardment from Lincoln towards the end of the match, Blackpool continued to promote.

Lincoln players were on their feet full time, leaving everything on the field, but unfortunately couldn’t get the job done.

It means the Imps will spend another season in League One the next campaign and Blackpool will play in the Championship.

picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: