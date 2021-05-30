Still game for county cricket at any age | Cricket





Kents Darren Stevens’ batting and bowling performance at the ripe old age (for a professional cricketer) of 45 is admirable and heartwarming (Darren Stevens has cult status, but the 45-year-old is still underappreciated May 24). Let’s hope his youthful enthusiasm doesn’t wane before he finally qualifies for Kent’s over 70 seniors XI, a form of provincial-level competitive league cricket that’s thriving as a growing number of seasoned club players don’t want to give up the game they love. Now that I’m in my 80’s I still manage to get to Surrey every week. So don’t give up yet, Darren, there are a lot more runs where that 190 came from.

Clyde Jeavons

Surrey Seniors Cricket Association The tribute to Darren Stevens refers to the Arlott armchair. While John Arlott was unparalleled as a cricket broadcaster and journalist, in my opinion Jonathan Liew has come as close to the essence of county cricket as Arlott’s successors in his lyrical piece. Compared to the glamor of Tests, ODIs and T20 matches, county cricket has long been considered a niche interest at best, and the cricket nerd’s last refuge at worst. As a paid member of the latter, I would assure Liew that no matter how long it takes for this summer of cricket to come to life, his piece will stay in the head for a long time and bring smiles to cricket aficionados all over the world.

Phil Murray

