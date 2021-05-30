Is the UGA athletics program too focused on football?

There is no denying that football pays the bills for UGA athletics, but it is also the main beneficiary of school sports publishing. In fact, the athletics association has been on a bit of a football spending lately, having spent more than $ 173 million on facility upgrades since 2017, including the renovation of the west end of Sanford Stadium, the new indoor practice facility and completion of Phase 1 of the new $ 80 million football building added to the Butts-Mehre complex. And more plans are in the works.

While that kind of support for the Kirby Smarts program is a popular household name in a largely gridiron-focused Bulldog nation, some Dawgs fans would like to see the unpaid sports take a little more financial love. The issue was recently highlighted by word that Petros Kyprianou, the national championship-winning coach of the men’s and women’s track and field teams, is likely to leave the UGA when his contract expires at the end of June, as the athletics department will not commit to building a new indoor track facility. That’s in the mind of the first Blawg reader we hear of in the latest edition of Junkyard Mail. Bill, This latest move (or lack thereof) of new athletics director Josh Brooks, who lets one of the best and most successful track and field coaches in the country escape because they don’t want to take a dime from football to create a real track facility to build is terrible. Along with allowing the Georgia basketball program to languish in the ineffectual hands of Tom Crean for at least one more season as they want to wait for his buyout amount to drop, it sends a strong but unfortunate message: UGA only cares about its football program and facilities. I know a lot of Dawgs fans probably don’t care about the track and field and they are happy as long as Kirby gets what he wants, but I would like to know if this bothers you as much as I do. Scott Burns I recognize that Brooks inherited an athletics program that was missing from many strategic facilities planning other than football (where UGA has done a great job catching up on other major programs for the past 10 years).

However, I do think it’s a bit shortsighted to let Kyprianou run over the lack of track facilities. Matthew Boling has been playing for UGA in the NCAA Eastern qualifying rounds last week. (University of Georgia) University of Georgia, Dawgnation As I noted at the top of this Blawg, football generates the most revenue from the athletics associations (basketball was the only other sport to make a profit last year), and you have to spend money to stay competitive with football programs like Alabama. . But if you want the kind of top overall athletic program expected from a United States flagship university, you need to keep track of the needs of your other sports too. Brooks staff revealed at the athletic board meeting last week that the sports medicine and equipment spaces left in the Butts-Mehre building while the football program moves to the new operations center will be handed over to UGA’s track and field teams. But that’s really just nibbling at the edges of what Kyprianou has said his program needs if it is to continue recruiting elite track and field athletes. He wants an indoor track facility where major tournaments can be held, such as the NCAA championships. The current outdoor track on Lumpkin Street, which the team shares with the rest of the university, is not suitable for such events. What’s most baffling is the UGA’s seeming intransigence on this matter. Kyprianou is not asking the athletics association to pay the $ 10 million to $ 30 million it would take to build an indoor facility right away. He just wants a commitment that they will build at some point.

Coach Petros Kyprianous men’s and women’s track and field teams at UGA are among the most successful countries. (University of Georgia) University of Georgia, Dawgnation I spoke to the Athens Banner-Herald this week from Jacksonville, where his teams competed in the NCAA preliminaries, Kyprianou said, I just needed a written commitment that was going to be groundbreaking at some point, be it three years, five years, seven years, eight years. Something that gives me the peace of mind that I can recruit and tell current student athletes. We’ve won a lot, but it gets to the point where you have to keep up with your competitors, Kyprianou said. Each sport on campus has its own facility where they can train undisturbed. Any of them except track. Josh knows. Josh is a great administrator. It is what it is at this point. He understands. He knows. There are priorities and there are things he has to do. I understand. Track is not always a priority. Brooks said this week that he doesn’t want to over-commit, but he does want to start drawing up a strategic vision of where our facilities are going for the next five to seven years. Okay, so why not give Kyprianou the kind of long-term commitment he says he’s willing to accept? Do you let one of your most successful coaches go elsewhere instead? I’m sorry, but that’s baffling. Now back to football with a question about the season opener against Clemson in Charlotte

The UGA ticket office sends tutorials on the mobile ticket process to season ticket holders via email. (Georgia Bulldog Club) Georgia Bulldog Club, Dawgnation Bill: Can you tell all the Dawg fans which side of the Bank of America Stadium is the Georgia side? I am trying to buy tickets online and have searched but cannot find the answer to this question. Thanks! Jaxlawdawg UGA athletics spokesperson Claude Felton replies: The tickets we were assigned are on the south side. Then another ticket-related question Bill, will I get an email or text message before the season that directs me to a URL where I can download the tickets to my smartphone? If so, will I download the tickets for the entire season at once or week after week? And if I want to sell or give away my tickets, can I just send them an SMS or email to someone as an attachment? Apologies for my ignorance, but I’ve never dealt with digital tickets, and I don’t have a millennial in the household to educate me!

Uptown Dawg Here is the response from the UGA ticket offices: Yes, the ticket office will send an email to the registered address notifying you that tickets are available to open and save on a smart device. This will happen in mid-August. Full subscriptions or single tickets can be downloaded by clicking the email link at that time and tickets can be transferred to someone else. The ticket office sends tutorials on the mobile ticketing process via email, as well as messages on the ticket office home page, prior to ticket distribution. The counter is also available to answer specific questions about the process during normal business hours at 877-542-1231. And they also provided a link to additional information on the checkout homepage: https://georgiadogs.com/sports/2020/8/18/digital-tickets.aspx This is a question related to last week’s Blawg on the Georgia-Clemson series Hey Bill, thanks for all the great articles! The Clemson / UGA [game] in Anderson [South Carolina] in 1916 was an interesting revelation. With this year’s game in North Carolina, do you wonder if others can claim to have played a rivalry game in three different states? Keith Cheek Interesting question! I don’t know the answer, but since many rivalry games are either in-state affairs, or feature contiguous states, with the schools alternating between the home team, I’m saying Georgia and Clemson playing in three different states is highly unusual, if not unique. . Maybe some football history connoisseur can tell us if someone else did. Famous players like Zamir White can cash in on their own name, image and likeness, thanks to a new Georgian law coming into effect on July 1 (Tony Walsh / UGA) Tony Walsh, Dawgnation Bill, you sure know how to spark enthusiasm for the upcoming Dawgs-Tigers matchup, and I hope for years to come that optimistic enthusiasm will still be the norm, and not overshadowed by transfer portal news or NIL deals. But I fear college football has just entered an era of commercialization that is a breeding ground for corruption and dissent from student athletes. Q: What are the restrictions, if any, for companies to recruit local athletes to keep them on the home team or to attract them to a large market? What about agents and legal representation of student athletes? During high school, will parents have signed monetary agreements that bind their child to a particular institution? And can a team survive, monetized, with the perception that the popular players (skill position) benefit the most while the player toils in the trenches in anonymity? Tony Tyson At the moment there is not much clarity on legislation passed in some states (including Georgia) that allows college athletes to take advantage of their name, image, and likeness. So far, the NCAA has sat down on this issue, hoping that some sort of coercive federal law could be passed. In the meantime, UGA has signed up with a firm called Altius Sports Partners, which is helping athletes through the education process about what the new rules mean and how they can benefit from it when the Georgian law goes into effect on July 1. Georgian law allows schools to require student-athletes to contribute income to a pool shared with teammates when they graduate, but the UGA has said it does not intend to introduce such a rule (thus it could be detrimental to recruitment against schools in states where this is not done). I tend to doubt teams are bothered by the fact that less celebrated players can’t make as much NIL money as their star teammates. It is not the case that all players on a team were previously at the same level. There have always been stars and non-stars; teams are made up of stock market players and walk-ons, future pro prospects and those who will never play the game again after college, and yet they all have the same goal: to win the game. Unless that somehow changes, I don’t see some players’ ability to sell their signatures or do approvals as a team killer.

