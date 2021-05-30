Three area teams take home state tennis trophies

By Don Eskins (for OzarksSportsZone.com)

The Missouri State High School Athletic Association closed the state team’s tennis tournament at the Cooper Tennis Complex here in Springfield on Saturday, May 29.

Three teams from the area competed in this year’s ‘Final Four’ event and while none of them managed to secure a state title in 2021, they represented southwest Missouri well.

In Class 2, the Thomas Jefferson Cavaliers play second and the Branson Pirates fourth, while the Bolivar Liberators, in Class 1, finish third.

The state titles this year were: Class 1 – Barstow, Class 2 – Priory and Class 3 – John Burroughs.

Priory 5 – Thomas Jefferson 0

Thomas Jefferson put in a tremendous effort against this year’s Class 2 State Champion Priory, but in the end it just wasn’t their day as they fell 5-0 in the tournament final against the Ravens.

But while it was disappointing for the Cavaliers to win one game for a state championship, it in no way tuned their mood. Despite the loss, Thomas Jefferson has enjoyed an exceptional tennis year.

“There was no loser today. As long as your kids come out and fight hard, that’s all you can ask of them, ”said Cavalier head coach Tommy Brumfield. And that’s exactly what they did today. They put it all down, competed at every point and made sure Priory took the win. I am really proud of their efforts. And despite the loss, our children enjoyed an exceptional year of tennis, something we can all be proud of. “

“We’ve had a great season,” said senior Noah Hamlett. “And even though we lost today, I am really proud of what my teammates and I have been able to achieve this year.”

The loss to Priory was the first loss of the season for the Cavaliers who entered the Class 2 title game with a perfect record of 15-0.

Ian Ding, who finished fourth in the MSHSAA state singles tournament last week, summed up the Cavaliers season in this way.

“It was a great ride for us this year and while we didn’t finish the season the way we wanted, it was a real pleasure for me to play with such a great bunch of guys,” said Ding. “I’m just glad we got this far.”

The courts for Thomas Jefferson in the state final were: 1. Ian Ding, 2. Noah Hamlett, 3. Tyler Brouhard, 4. Christopher Wheelen, 5. Hari Nagarajan and 6. Prithvi Nagarajan.

Ladue Horton Watkins 5 – Branson 0

After losing 5-0 to the Ladue Horton Watkins Rams, the Branson Pirates completed their attempt for a Class 2 state title in fourth place.

Although Branson head coach Sean Kembell was saddled with the loss, he said he was extremely proud of his kids’ overall effort and that the state tournament put the finishing touches on what was a very magical season for the Pirates.

“It’s been a magical season for our kids, it’s been a season of firsts,” said Kembell. “It’s the first time we’ve ever won a district, the first time we’ve ever won sectionals and the first time we’ve ever qualified someone to compete in the individual state tournament. Having the chance to compete in this week’s state team tournament, as one of the top four Class 1 teams in the state, was the icing on the cake. “

But getting to the big dance of the Final Four took more than just a little magic.

“These children are special. They’re a really close-knit bunch of kids, they love tennis and they all bought into our system, ”said Kembell. “But they also work hard, have a lot of fun and their commitment has made our season this year filled with pure pleasure and success.”

With the loss against Ladue, the Pirates ended the 2021 season at 14-5-1.

Participants in this year’s state tournament for the Pirates were: 1. Gavin Brown, 2. Nate Bartram, 3. Hayes Stark, 4. Garrett Beckham, 5. Caleb Buxtom and 6. Jacob Dexter.

Bolivar 5 – Clayton 4

In Class 1 action, the Bolivar Liberators went in a thriller past the Clayton Greyhounds 5-4 to take third place in the state tournament.

“It was really exciting and it didn’t feel like we were playing for third at all,” said Bolivar head coach Nathan Rothdiener. “It felt like we were playing for the championship.”

With a tie of 4-4 and a large crowd gathered to witness the outcome, Bolivar’s fate was left to Trevor Dickenson as the two teams finished square in the final game of the day.

But after splitting the first two sets 6-4 & 3-6, Dickenson held on to the third and final set 6-4 to give the Liberators the victory and third place in the state tournament.

“We had a lot of close games today, but luckily we came out on top more often than Clayton,” said Rothdiener. “But it all came down to our number two man Trevor Dickenson, who was really cool in the pairing, for us to get us the win.”

But even cool in the clutch, players can feel the pressure.

“As I watched our other games finish slowly, I knew it would be up to me whether we would take the win. Realizing that it made me a little nervous, ”Dickenson said. “But I managed to save myself to get it done. Finishing third in the state tournament is a big deal for us. “

“Trevor missed a lot of our season this year,” said Rothdiener. “So for him to come back and win a crucial game for us to take the win was great.”

“Finishing third in the state tournament is a big deal for us and we are all going back to Bolivar ecstatically today,” he said. “It was a big win and I’m so proud of all of our kids they hung out there to get it.”

The Liberators closed the 2021 season 17-2.

Entries for Bolivar in this year’s state tournament were: 1. Emery Smashey, 2. Trevor Dickenson, 3. Nathan Martin, 4. Aidan Mauck, 5. Seth Martin, 6. Nathan McLellan, 7. Josh Bowes and 8. Kyle Pock (Not available on Saturday)