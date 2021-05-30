Schick kicks the ice hockey | Community

Morgan Schick knows that the next few years of her life will skate by.
The Bowling Green High School senior plans to play hockey, a sport where there are few girls.
Since 2020, Schick has regularly skated with the Little Caesars Farmington Hills Hockey Association on the 19U Girls team.
But from a very young age, Schick has worked his way through the various levels of youth hockey programs in the area.
She says her interest in hockey started at the age of 8.
I used to do figure skating, but when Dad took me to watch my brother Easton hockey, I looked up at Dad and said, That’s for me!
Schick began learning how to play hockey at BGSU Slater Family Ice Arena, she said, playing as the only girl on her team until she was 14. She said her team members always treated her well and understood her skills.
When she turned 14, she joined an all-women team in the Sylvanias Tam OShanter area. She said the big difference between a ladies and gentlemen game is the check.
In men’s hockey, they can control (hit) you hard to get you out of the puck, she said, but women’s rules don’t allow that, maybe push a little.
Schick admitted that she now prefers to play women’s hockey.
I was really hurt once when I played boy’s hockey.
Schick said she was eligible to play for the Little Caesars team for another year, but I’m in touch with Bowling Green women’s hockey club.
Once she graduates from BGHS, she plans to enroll at Bowling Green State University to pursue a major in the natural sciences. Ultimately, she said she wants to earn a PhD in natural sciences from BGSU so she can open her own practice in the Bowling Green area.
She has gained some inspiration for obtaining a degree in natural sciences from people like her uncle and his wife, who take care of children who often need physical therapy.
I want to have a practice here so that that care is available here so they don’t have to drive too far.
She said she chose natural sciences because she likes to help people. Schick explained that she saw her grandmother Betty fare better after her PT sessions.
But she added that this discipline offers solid career opportunities. The pandemic showed her how jobs could disappear in the blink of an eye.
Schick also has an agricultural background and has been involved with the local chapter of the FFA for four years and Golden Key 4-H for nine years.
For the Wood County Fair, through her membership of the FFA, she is displaying meat ducks at the market and products such as sunflowers. Her work with her 4-H club allows her to show poultry and pigs at the same fair.
She is the daughter of Kim and Roger Schick.
