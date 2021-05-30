Summer is just around the corner: 5 best fitness games for the Oculus Quest 2

We know all too well the seated video game clich, doughy and one with the sofa filling, scalloped by a shimmery film of Doritos orange pigment. Most of us have visited that shameful country, if not assumed permanent resident status. But the reality is, there are many games and peripherals designed in recent years to take the potato off the couch, get the blood flowing to the limbs, and help the out-of-shape gamer approach anything close to cardiovascular fitness. From the Kinect to the Nintendo Switch Ring, it’s like the games industry is saying, “Look, we’re trying, okay? Those extra forty pounds are yours, buddy. Literally. “

The virtual reality industry was pretty quick to dip its collective toe in the water of the fitness game, but being tied to a PC doesn’t make for safe, effective, or immersive workouts. With the Oculus Quest (en Quest 2), the restrictive cable disappeared and with it the excuse not to train. There are Quest games that simulate racket sports, boxing, fencing, table tennis, running, dancing, and some inventive variations, and the list keeps growing. What’s even better, these games really work and can be at the heart of a diet and exercise plan and while neither version of the Quest is really that comfortable you’ll forget you have a device attached to your head, the wireless freedom ensures sure you can play everything. these games a pleasure. Which means that exercise could be, shall we say, be fun. In addition, the controller-less implementation and now linking cable-free streaming from the PC makes the Quest 2 an even more flexible training buddy.

Here are some of our current favorite fitness games for the Quest and Quest 2. They are all actively supported and updated with new content, songs or features.

1) Defeat Saber

Defeat Saber, or as I like to call it, the reason I bought the Oculus Quest is without a doubt the most fun way to get fit while playing a game. It may seem like a simple rhythm game, but cutting and dicing blocks at an expert level or higher is guaranteed to increase your heart rate and give your arms and legs a workout. A great and ever-growing selection of licensed and original melodies and an extensive list of modifiers to meet the challenge are added to excellent production values, making Beat Saber both a great starting point and go-to app on a fitness journey. gamer.

Of course Beat Saber has spawned a flood of imitators and some of them are excellent in their own right. Check out Audio Trip, Audica, Oh Shape and Synth Riders, each playing a variation on the Beat Saber model, each with a slightly different musical focus or a selection of original or licensed tracks. Supernatural is a unique member of this club, with outdoor settings and human trainers to keep you motivated. Supernatural’s workouts are effective, but the downside is a monthly subscription.

2) Dance Central

Harmonix’s Dance Central probably needs no introduction, and while there are relatively few dance-focused Quest games, Dance central would be a striking way to move around and have fun in the process no matter how many games competed for attention. Great songs, a complete campaign, and tons of modifiers and modes help put Dance Central on the must-play list, and it can easily be the core of a calorie-burning program.

3) FitXR

Boxing is generally an excellent form of full-body exercise, and the Quest has a number of options if boxing is your fitness jam. FitXR is a new version of the excellent BoxVR with more diverse and precise boxing moves, guided instructions and an understated aesthetic. Players of the original BoxVR may notice some missing features, but will appreciate FitXR’s comprehensive set of boxing moves and ability to challenge the player’s fitness at any level. One important caveat is that FitXR has also switched to a monthly membership, but anyone with the old version of the app can keep their content for free.

But FitXR isn’t the only boxing show in town, and both The Thrill of the Fight and Creed: Rise to Glory offer a more realistic, less abstract version of the sport where the player trades punches with AI boxers and with increasingly challenging campaigns. When workouts go, they are all excellent.

4) Eleven table tennis

Anyone who has played a brisk game of table tennis against a really good player can attest to the modest game of ping pong in the recreation room that offers at least some degree of athletic challenge, and although Eleven table tennis won’t burn as many mega calories as some of the other games on our list, anything that gets you moving is a good thing, right? Racquet Fury is a similar table tennis simulator where the player competes against robots and both games feature online competitive modes.

5) Pistol Whip

To be honest, it took me a long time to really realize how Pistol Whip brilliantly integrates music and movement in the context of an on-rails shooter, but when it clicked I was hooked. Abstract characters and geometric, colorful levels set the stage for the rhythmic firefight and as a fitness builder, there is plenty of crouching, dodging and upper body movement.

Needless to say, no fitness program works without consistency, but all of these games go a long way in disguising workouts under the guise of video game fun. All are addictive, easy to use, and have enough depth to keep you busy beyond the beginner stage.