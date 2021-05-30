Big Ten Announces Baseball All-Big Ten Honors and Individual Award Winners





ROSEMONT, Ill. –The Big Ten on Sunday announced the winners of the 2021 individual baseball awards and the All-Big Ten teams, as selected by the conference coaches. Nebraskas Spencer Threshold Brook was named the Big Ten Player of the Year, Iowas Trenton Wallace earned Pitcher of the Yearhonors, NebraskasMax Andersonclaimed the recognition of the freshman of the year and Huskershead coachWill screwwas named the Big Ten Coach of the Year. Schwellenbach becomes the first star in Nebraska to claim the Big Ten Player of the Year award. Schwellenbach, a shortstop and reliever for the Huskers, is in third place overall in saves (8), fourth in assists (109), third in runs (41), sixth in walks (27) and seventh in RBI (35 ). The team captain threw 25.1 innings with a 0.71 ERA and 29 strikeouts. Wallace becomes the first Iowa pitcher to earn Big Ten Pitcher of the Year honors. In 73.0 innings pitched, the lefthanded starter currently plays the victory over the Big Tenin (7), strikeouts (106) and ERA (2.34). Wallace is the second Hawkeye-pitcher to strikeout more than 100 batters in one season and joined Jim Magrane, who threw 110 in the 1999 season. Anderson becomes the second Nebraska player to receive Big Ten Freshman of the Year accolades and the first since 2016. The third baseman leads the conference in hits (60) and is eighth in the league with an average of .337. Bolt was named Big Ten Coach of the Year and became the second Nebraska head coach to earn the honor. Bolt led the Huskers to their second Big Ten Championship and their first since 2017. The Big Ten also announced each institution's Sportsmanship Award honorees. The chosen students are individuals who are distinguished by sportsmanship and ethical behavior. These students must also be of good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports leagues. The full list of All-Big Ten teams and award winners is below.

Player of the year:Spencer Threshold Brook, Nebraska

Pitcher of the year:Trenton Wallace, Iowa

Freshmen of the year:Max Anderson, Nebraska

Coach of the year:Will Bolt, Nebraska



All-Big Ten First Team C Luke Roskam, Nebraska

1B Anthony Calarco, Northwest

2B Ted Burton, Michigan

SS Benjamin Cowles, Maryland

3B Jackson Raper, Illinois

FROM Grant Richardson, Indiana

FROM Ben Norman, Iowa

FROM Jaxon Hallmark, Nebraska

SP Trenton Wallace, Iowa

SP Steven Hajjar, Michigan

SP Cade Povich, Nebraska

RP Spencer Threshold Brook, Nebraska

DH Justin Janas, Illinois

At-Large Shawn Goosenberg, Northwestern



All-Big Ten Second Team C Griffin Mazur, Michigan

1B Conner Pohl, State of Ohio

2B Zack Raabe, Minnesota

SS Benjamin Sems, Michigan

3B Max Anderson, Nebraska

FROM Chris Alleyne, Maryland

FROM Tito Flores, Michigan

OR Kade Kern, the state of Ohio

SP Gabe Bierman, Indiana

SP McCade Brown, Indiana

SP Cameron Weston, Michigan

RP Ryan Ramsey, Maryland

DH Matt Wood, Penn State

At-Large Michael Trautwein, Northwestern



All-Big Ten Third Team * C Ryan Hampe, Illinois

1B Jimmy Obertop, Michigan

2B Izaya Fullard, Iowa

SS Burn Comia, Illinois

3B Chris Brito, Rutgers

FROM Zaid Walker, Michigan State

FROM Ben Nisle, Purdue

FROM Miles Simington, Purdue

SP Andrew Hoffmann, Illinois

SP Garrett Burhenn, State of Ohio

SP Seth Lonsway, Ohio

RP Willie Weiss, Michigan

RP TJ Brock, State of Ohio

DH Mike Bolton, Purdue

At-Large Cole Barr, Indiana



All-Big Ten Freshman Team C Luke Shliger, Maryland

2B Paul Toetz, Indiana

SS Mitch Jebb, Michigan State

3B Max Anderson, Nebraska

FROM Morgan Colopy, Indiana

OR Kade Kern, the state of Ohio

FROM Ryan Lasko, Rutgers

SP Riley Gowens, Illinois

SP Jason Savacool, Maryland

SP Nick Powers, Michigan State

RP John Modugno, Indiana

DH Ethan O’Donnell, Northwestern

At-Large Matthew Shaw, Maryland

At-Large Brice Matthews, Nebraska Sportsmanship Award Honorees Nate Lavender, Illinois

Collin Hopkins, Indiana

Grant Leonard, Iowa

Elliot Zoellner, Maryland

Joe Pace, Michigan

Andrew Morrow, Michigan State

Jack Wassel, Minnesota

Joe Acker, Nebraska

Charlie Bourbon, Northwest

Joe Gahm, Ohio State

Conor Larkin, Penn State

Trent Johnson, Purdue

Kyle Muller, Rutgers * Additional awards for ties







