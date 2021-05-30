Sports
Big Ten Announces Baseball All-Big Ten Honors and Individual Award Winners
Schwellenbach becomes the first star in Nebraska to claim the Big Ten Player of the Year award. Schwellenbach, a shortstop and reliever for the Huskers, is in third place overall in saves (8), fourth in assists (109), third in runs (41), sixth in walks (27) and seventh in RBI (35 ). The team captain threw 25.1 innings with a 0.71 ERA and 29 strikeouts.
Wallace becomes the first Iowa pitcher to earn Big Ten Pitcher of the Year honors. In 73.0 innings pitched, the lefthanded starter currently plays the victory over the Big Tenin (7), strikeouts (106) and ERA (2.34). Wallace is the second Hawkeye-pitcher to strikeout more than 100 batters in one season and joined Jim Magrane, who threw 110 in the 1999 season.
Anderson becomes the second Nebraska player to receive Big Ten Freshman of the Year accolades and the first since 2016. The third baseman leads the conference in hits (60) and is eighth in the league with an average of .337.
Bolt was named Big Ten Coach of the Year and became the second Nebraska head coach to earn the honor. Bolt led the Huskers to their second Big Ten Championship and their first since 2017.
The Big Ten also announced each institution’s Sportsmanship Award honorees. The chosen students are individuals who are distinguished by sportsmanship and ethical behavior. These students must also be of good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports leagues.
The full list of All-Big Ten teams and award winners is below.
Player of the year:Spencer Threshold Brook, Nebraska
Pitcher of the year:Trenton Wallace, Iowa
Freshmen of the year:Max Anderson, Nebraska
Coach of the year:Will Bolt, Nebraska
All-Big Ten First Team
C Luke Roskam, Nebraska
1B Anthony Calarco, Northwest
2B Ted Burton, Michigan
SS Benjamin Cowles, Maryland
3B Jackson Raper, Illinois
FROM Grant Richardson, Indiana
FROM Ben Norman, Iowa
FROM Jaxon Hallmark, Nebraska
SP Trenton Wallace, Iowa
SP Steven Hajjar, Michigan
SP Cade Povich, Nebraska
RP Spencer Threshold Brook, Nebraska
DH Justin Janas, Illinois
At-Large Shawn Goosenberg, Northwestern
All-Big Ten Second Team
C Griffin Mazur, Michigan
1B Conner Pohl, State of Ohio
2B Zack Raabe, Minnesota
SS Benjamin Sems, Michigan
3B Max Anderson, Nebraska
FROM Chris Alleyne, Maryland
FROM Tito Flores, Michigan
OR Kade Kern, the state of Ohio
SP Gabe Bierman, Indiana
SP McCade Brown, Indiana
SP Cameron Weston, Michigan
RP Ryan Ramsey, Maryland
DH Matt Wood, Penn State
At-Large Michael Trautwein, Northwestern
All-Big Ten Third Team *
C Ryan Hampe, Illinois
1B Jimmy Obertop, Michigan
2B Izaya Fullard, Iowa
SS Burn Comia, Illinois
3B Chris Brito, Rutgers
FROM Zaid Walker, Michigan State
FROM Ben Nisle, Purdue
FROM Miles Simington, Purdue
SP Andrew Hoffmann, Illinois
SP Garrett Burhenn, State of Ohio
SP Seth Lonsway, Ohio
RP Willie Weiss, Michigan
RP TJ Brock, State of Ohio
DH Mike Bolton, Purdue
At-Large Cole Barr, Indiana
All-Big Ten Freshman Team
C Luke Shliger, Maryland
2B Paul Toetz, Indiana
SS Mitch Jebb, Michigan State
3B Max Anderson, Nebraska
FROM Morgan Colopy, Indiana
OR Kade Kern, the state of Ohio
FROM Ryan Lasko, Rutgers
SP Riley Gowens, Illinois
SP Jason Savacool, Maryland
SP Nick Powers, Michigan State
RP John Modugno, Indiana
DH Ethan O’Donnell, Northwestern
At-Large Matthew Shaw, Maryland
At-Large Brice Matthews, Nebraska
Sportsmanship Award Honorees
Nate Lavender, Illinois
Collin Hopkins, Indiana
Grant Leonard, Iowa
Elliot Zoellner, Maryland
Joe Pace, Michigan
Andrew Morrow, Michigan State
Jack Wassel, Minnesota
Joe Acker, Nebraska
Charlie Bourbon, Northwest
Joe Gahm, Ohio State
Conor Larkin, Penn State
Trent Johnson, Purdue
Kyle Muller, Rutgers
* Additional awards for ties
