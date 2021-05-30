Pro Football Focus ranks Big Ten’s top five players





The Big Ten is full of football stars. According to Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus, there are five that stand out from the rest. With the departure of boys like Justin Fields, other stars from last year should rise in 2021. So while Ohio State has earned two players on this list, neither of them is the No. 1 player. Out of the top five, PFF was named Tyler Linderbaum as the best player in the Big Ten according to their ranking system. Towards the end of the second season of Linderbaum’s redshirt, many mock draft experts cited Linderbaum as a second-round pick. Some of them even thought that with his constant dominance he could have gotten into the first round late “There was not much attention”, Linderbaum said earlier this week. “I knew I wanted to come back for at least another year and possibly two years. I wasn’t ready to leave Iowa, and I wanted to compete with my friends. There is still a lot more to do and improve. a lot of discussion with my family or coaches, and I definitely came back. “ The next two players, listed at No. 2 and 3 respectively, are Ohio State recipients Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. In just seven games, Olave was on track for a career year. He had 50 catches for 729 yards, seven touchdowns, and 14.6 yards per catch. In his career (27 games), Olave has 110 catches, 1,766 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 16.1 yards per catch. Olave was the main target for Fields last season, but chose to return to the state of Ohio for another season to boost his NFL Draft stock. He will likely be the top target for anyone starting for the Buckeyes this season CJ Stroud. In eight games last season, Wilson played more of a role than in 2019, bringing in 43 catches for 723 yards, six touchdowns and 16.8 yards per catch. He put in solid numbers in limited action in 13 games as a freshman, but managed to hit five touchdowns. In his college career, Wilson has 73 catches, 1,155 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 15.8 yards per catch. Coming in at No. 4, Indiana is quarterback Michael Penix Jr. He starred for the Hoosiers bout last year, catapulting them into a fantastic regular season, but a torn ACL ended his season prematurely. In six games last year, Penix Jr. efficient despite his completion rate dropping. He finished the year with 1,645 yards, 14 touchdowns, four interceptions, a 56.4% completion rate, and added two hasty touchdowns. Rounding out the list at number 5 is Michigan Edge Rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson missed Michigan’s last three games and the vast majority of a fourth game last season due to a broken ankle injury that required surgery that kept Hutchinson out of scrimmage drills this spring. But when Hutchinson played, he was effective, with 83 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, six pass break-ups and six quarterback rushes in 15 starts prior to his injury. Get the fastest scores, statistics, news, LIVE videos and more. CLICK HERE to download the CBS Sports mobile app and get the latest news about your team today.







