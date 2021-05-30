Naomi Osaka fined $ 15,000 by tennis officials after she denied press on mental health grounds

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka was fined $ 15,000 after announcing that she would not be doing press interviews at the French Open, saying she was prioritizing her mental health.

The fine was announced in a joint statement on Sunday by the heads of the organizations running the Grand Slam tournaments, the US Tennis Association, the French Tennis Federation, All England Lawn Tennis Club and Tennis Australia.

Osaka announced through her social media Wednesday that she would not be in the press at Roland-Garros because she often felt that people have no regard for the mental health of athletes.

Japanese Naomi Osaka looks up after winning her last match against Jennifer Brady from the US on February 20, 2021 in Melbourne. Kelly Defina / Reuters file

Officials at the French tournament asked her to reconsider her position and unsuccessfully tried to talk to her to check on her welfare, but were unable to get in touch with Osaka, according to the joint statement.

Naomi Osaka has today chosen not to fulfill her contractual media obligations. The Roland-Garros referee has therefore fined her $ 15,000, in accordance with Article IIIH of the Code of Conduct, the statement said. The mental health of players participating in our tournaments and on the Tours is of the utmost importance to the Grand Slams.

The four organizations said they have devoted significant resources to player well-being, but in order to keep improving, we need player involvement to understand their perspective and find ways to improve their experiences.

Osaka is at risk of more serious consequences if she continues to ignore her obligations through media appearances. According to the referees’ statement, she runs the risk of defaulting on the tournament and being banned from other competitions for repeated fouls.

We would like to underline that there are rules in place to ensure that all players are treated exactly the same regardless of their status, beliefs or achievement, the statement said. As a sport, nothing is more important than ensuring that no player has an unfair advantage over another, which is unfortunately the case in this situation if one player refuses to spend time on media commitments while the others are all fulfilling their obligations.

Osaka, who ranks No. 2 in the world, said on Wednesday she expected to be fined and hoped the amount would go to a mental health charity. She also said that it was not a personal vendetta against the tournament, but that she decided she would not submit herself to repeated questions that raised her doubts.

If the organizations think they can just keep saying “do the press or you’ll get a fine” and keep ignoring the mental health of the athletes who are at the center of their business, then I just laugh.

Osaka became a household name in 2018 after the defeat, even to those outside the tennis world Serena Williams in a gripping US Open final. She admitted in an interview the following year that it was difficult to be in the spotlight and she has shared some of the harassment she faces online on her social media.

“Last year I didn’t even get close to this ranking and people don’t pay attention to me and that’s something I feel comfortable with,” Osaka said in a press conference after a loss in 2019. I don’t know why I’m crying, I don’t know why this is happening. I don’t really like the attention so yeah it’s been a bit difficult.

The 23-year-old is often described as shy or gentle, but Osaka has become an outspoken advocate for social issues such as racial justice in recent years.

They Vogue said in an interview in December that she confuses people because she doesn’t follow the labels that others put on her. That shy label has stayed with me through the ups and downs of my career, Osaka said. But I think people who have watched me grow would say that I can navigate situations better, that I can express myself better.