Saint Peter’s hockey stars shine





Two students from St. Peter's College will have the opportunity to play for their province after being appointed to the District Nine (D9) hockey team on May 8. Student 8, Jordyn Williams and Gabrielle Otto, student 12, were called to represent the teams of D9 U14 and U18 respectively. While in the tournament, they also try out for the South Gauteng sides. Gabrielle described feelings of relief and excitement when she was called into the ward for all the talent in her U18 age group. "Looking at the U17s who now mainly play for U18s, I was very relieved. I know many of my friends are defenders, and I felt my chances were smaller. " Both Jordyn and Gabrielle were previously on the district team, but the former said she was only named in the squad and was not allowed to play due to the Covid-19 outbreak. "I was very happy because there was a lot of tough competition during the tests. I was not 100 percent sure I would make it, but I am very glad I did. The girls who played did amazingly, so it was really hard, "Jordyn told Fourways Review. Gabrielle currently plays hockey for her school, Beaulieu Hockey Academy, the Northside Griffins and the Dragons Hockey Club. She said that even with all the training and play sessions she does, it hasn't hindered her school work. "Until now, the school has not been involved that much in hockey. Obviously we're still trying to get back into the school sports regime, but now I haven't had as much hockey as I have in the past. "I used to have six to seven workouts, now I have about three or four. "Academics have the highest priority for me." Looking to the future, both Gabrielle and Jordyn strive to take their passion and love for hockey as far as possible, be it developing their skills in the country or abroad. "I would love to go as far as I can in hockey. I love the sport a lot, so my goal is to go as far as possible and get good sides, "said Jordyn. Trials for the province will take place at the end of May.







