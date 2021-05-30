Cricket: India’s pacesetters are forcing opponents to think about what wickets to bid, says Mohammed Shami ahead of England tour, Sports News





Indian pacesetter Mohammed Shami has said the country’s current crop of fast bowlers has not only forced the teams to pay attention, but pushed them twice before preparing green courts to host the Indian cricket team. Shami, one of the senior members of Indias’ bowling division, is gearing up for a grueling tour of the UK where India will play the ICC World Test Championship final and five test matches against England. India’s fast bowling contingent includes Jasprit Bumrah, Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur. “The best thing about our bowling unit is that we have 4-5 pacers who can bowl consistently with more than 140-145 clicks. You can find 1-2, but finding 4-5 is hard, and we have. opposition to think about what wickets they want to offer us I don’t think we’ve had bowlers who could bowl at this pace before, we never had 4-5 of them coming in units. Previously teams plan easily against but today they are forced think differently, ‘Shami told India News. READ ALSO: Cricket: Jasprit Bumrah vs Trent Boult – Michael Vaughan picks the better pacer ahead of the WTC final Shami believed that the seniors have taken on the task of guiding the youngsters because they want the next generation bowlers to be at the very best level. Young pacemakers like Prasidh Krishna and Arzan Nagwasawalla, who are part of the Indian contingent for the UK tour, would like to pick the brains of the older pacemakers like Bumrah, Shami and Ishant. “As seniors, it is our duty to tell the youngsters to ask us questions freely. Overall, the atmosphere and camaraderie between the juniors and seniors is great. The point is, we will all have to leave the game one day, but it’s important to think about what we’re leaving behind, for the team and the youth. It’s important to make your country, captain and board proud, ”added Shami. ALSO READ: Cricket: KKR’s Pat Cummins misses rest of IPL 2021 in UAE – Report India will depart on June 2 for their trip to the UK after completing their quarantine period in India.

