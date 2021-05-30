Mason wins the title of the DI team on Sunday, Indian Hill is the second of DII





REYNOLDSBURG – One day after a damp, chilly OHSAA state tennis championships Saturday at the Lindner Tennis Center in Mason, two schools prepared for a familiar routine the next day. Both schools regularly do well at the individual tournament and both are frequent attendees at the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association team tournament in Reynoldsburg, outside of Columbus. From 9am on Sunday morning under even more cloudy skies, both Mason and Indian Hill advanced to the respective championships in Divisions I and II. Mason prevailed, but Indian Hill fell short. More:History for Elizabeth Fahrmeier from Summit Country Day at the state boys tennis tournament For the Comets, the day came down to one game against New Albany. After Vignesh Gogineni won the first singles 6-2, 6-0, Sam King / Varnshidhave Singidi won the first singles 6-4, 6-0. New Albany shared their state champion doubles team from the day before, so New Albany’s Ryan Mudre took the second singles 6-2, 6-1 over Akshay Joshi. Next, Dhruv Chavan / Declan Freedhoff’s New Albany doubles team prevailed over Avartha Rao / Anish Gangavaram, leaving Mason’s Eric Tang and New Albany’s Ben Belinko third singles match. Tang had played doubles earlier in the day when Mason got past Findlay. Tang brought it home for Mason, albeit in three sets vs. Ben Belinko 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, giving Mason the game 3-2. Aside from last year’s missed 2020 season, it’s the third consecutive OTCA title for the comets and coach Mike Reid. Mason’s Vignesh Gogineni was the OHSAA DI singles runner-up Saturday to Brandon Carpico from Gahanna Lincoln. In doubles at the Lindner Tennis Center, the Comets used Akshay Joshi with Sam King finishing fourth in the overall standings. Mason defeated Findlay 4-0 to advance to the final on Sunday, with Gogineni, Joshi and the King / Singidi and Rao / Tang doubles teams winning. To reach the DII final, Indian Hill defeated Lexington 3-2. That placed the Braves against Pepper Pike Orange with the OHSAA DII state champion doubles team Josh Nwaozuzu / Chika Nwaozuzz and state singles runner-up Ben Pomeranets. In a game that amounted to the second double to break the 2-2 draw, the Braves fell short for second place. In Saturday’s OHSAA DII tournament, freshman Jack Pollock finished fourth in singles, while Tejas Pisati and RJ Poffenberger’s doubles took the place by winning the consolation game. Prior to the state’s individual and team tournaments, both Mason and Indian Hill were ranked No. 1 in the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association poll.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos