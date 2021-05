The Sexsmith family launches HERo Hockey with the hope of growing the women’s game

We started talking about how women are poorly represented in the game of hockey. Then we decided we wanted to help change that, so that’s how we came to HERo Hockey. While there has been some growth in the women’s game in the past year with the PWHPA (Professional Womens Hockey Players Association) Dream Gap Tour, which airs games on Sportsnet, and coverage from the NWHL (National Womens Hockey League), Jill says there is. . there is still a lot of work to be done to grow the game for women and make it more mainstream. Kennady has been playing hockey since she was six years old and is (mostly) on a boys’ squad. As she gets older, she becomes a little more aware of the sport around her, Jill said. She once said, How come when I go to the sports shops, all the ads and clothes are aimed at men? That’s kind of why we made this, to help bring that awareness. Kennady tells EverythingGP, with the main goal of trying to grow the women’s game, they want to get involved in getting more girls on skates and playing. We started with this thing called the HERo Fund. Five percent of my profits go directly to the HERo Fund and along with any donations or tips, Kennady explained. All that money goes to girls who can’t afford registration fees, or material costs (and hopefully that helps) more girls on the ice. Currently, Jill is a member of the hockey board in Sexsmith, and says Shell is working with the All Peace Hockey League Association to find girls who can use the money so they can hit the ice. As the clothing line grows, Jill and Kennady hope to grow the fund in Alberta and hopefully Canada if it can reach that level. Since the clothing line’s launch in March, residents of the town of Sexsmith have gathered around Kennady and the brand. Many of Sexsmith’s classmates, teammates, friends and residents have bought the gear and carried it with pride. Jill says the Kennadys hockey coach even bought a HERo Hockey shirt for her entire team for this season as a year-end gift to show his support. The greatest moment for the two, however, was receiving a video message from Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser, hockey’s all-time international top scorer, who wore the equipment and showed her support. They sent a hoodie to Wickenheiser after a former teammate of hers got in touch. Since Wickenheiser is a strong supporter of the women’s game, the former teammate thought it was a good idea to send it her way. Jill says Kennadys’ siblings, Stratton who is in grade 3 and Blake who is in grade 1, have also been a great help with the clothing line. You can learn more about HERo Hockey on their website.







