A multi-billion dollar tour of the Upper West Side

My name is Bahar Leventoglu. I am an immigrant. In the late nineties I moved to the US for my graduation studies. My husband and I moved to New York for a job in 2001, just weeks before September 11, after completing our PhD. The city has since given and defined me so much as an individual: a foodie, a movie buff, a theater buff, a feminist, a wine snob, a runner, and so much more. Although we moved south for new jobs five years later, we couldn’t give up New York. We still have an Upper West Side apartment and enjoy the city as part-time New Yorkers.



I am also a blogger who runs a fan blog and a fansite dedicated to my favorite actor, Damian Lewis. And Billions is my dream show, not only because my favorite actor is in it, but also because New York – from the landmark buildings to the parks, Michelin-starred restaurants and tasty holes in the walls – appears as a cast member on the show! As someone who feels at home alone in The City That Never Sleeps, I especially love that Billions takes over New York, the great movie studio it is, and films everywhere from Manhattan to Queens to Brooklyn to The Bronx to Long Island and to the northern suburbs.



Like a Billions and NYC aficionado, I’ve posted location and food guides for everyone Billions season. And when EL Danvers recently reported this Billions returning to our neighborhood, I thought it would be fun to put together A Billions Tour of the Upper West Side as a loving tribute to my neighborhood.

Get the Upper West Side Newsletter

Now, for the Billions fans among you: I’ve listed the UWS filming locations in chronological order, and to refresh your memories, I’ll briefly review each scene filmed in these locations. And if you haven’t seen the show yet, it’s time to catch up; Billions is without a doubt the smartest show on TV right now. And Brian Koppelman – a co-creator and showrunner Billions – is an old UWS resident!

TO ENJOY!

Season 1, Episode 6: The Deal

Henry Hudson Parkway. As soon as he leaves the deal with Chuck behind, Ax drives his Bentley madly down the Henry Hudson Parkway to his home in Connecticut. We see that the next turn in the scene is the West 79th Street Boat Basin; Hey, Ax, if you take that and drive a few blocks south, I’ll be there!

194 Riverside Drive. Chuck pays a visit to the assistant American attorney, Lonnie Watley, in his apartment at the UWS. According to the New York Times, this building has appeared in TV shows and movies many times over the past two decades. Peter Ferrera, the president of the cooperative, says we are not bringing in billions. But if your heating bill is $ 140,000, you can afford some of that. I wonder why my cooperative hasn’t gotten into this industry yet!

SEINFELD LOCATIONS ON THE UPPERWEST SIDE

Season 3, Episode 1: Tie Goes to the Runner

Wang Chen table tennis, 250 West 100th Street. Assistant US Attorney Bryan Connerty shows off his ping pong skills at Wang Chen’s UWS branch!

Season 3, Episode 3: A Generation Too Late

Viand Café, 2130 Broadway. I suspect that Ira Shirmer lives on the UWS and Viand Cafe is his neighborhood restaurant. Ira meets Bryan here to grab coffee and discuss how Bobby Axelrod can be convicted in the Ice Juice case.

Grays Papaya, 2090 Broadway. Ax is ready to give Ira back his life when Ira is silent about his role in the Ice Juice case. He begins luring in line for a recession special at Grays; all recessions are coming to an end and Iras will soon be able to do that too.

I was very lucky to be on set while they were shooting this fun scene at Grays Papaya. You can go behind the scenes with mehere!

Welcome to the UWS, Bobby! Welcome to the UWS, Bobby!

Season 3, Episode 4: Hell of a Ride

Morningside Castle100 Claremont Avenue. This is a unique venue with old-world charm and is a popular venue for weddings. It is part of the Union Theological Seminary, an independent, non-denominational Christian seminary affiliated with Columbia University.

In Billions, Morningside Castle replaces Yale University, where the class of 1968 has its 50th reunion and Chuck Senior presents an award for life achievement. Chuck takes the stand to deliver a speech to celebrate his dad’s life and achievements, but his sentimental approach to stealing seniors’ hearts isn’t working!

Season 3, Episode 5: Flaw in the Death Star

Bethesda Terrace and Fountain, Central Park. Bethesda Fountain, the beautiful centerpiece of Bethesda Terrace, is one of the largest fountains in New York. The statue in the center, Angel of the Waters, was the only commissioned sculpture as part of Central Parks’ original design. And Emma Stebbins, who designed the statue in 1868, became the first woman to be commissioned for a major work of art in New York City. Chuck chooses to use Dr. Gilbert in the middle of the night on Bethesda Terrace.

THE EXPANSION SCENE OF YOUR MAIL WAS FILMED ON THIS FORGOTTEN UWS BACKGROUND

Season 3, Episode 9: Icebreaker

Kefi, 222 West 79th Street (scene shot at former location at 505 Columbus Avenue). Chuck and Wendy have a double date with Lonnie Watley and his pianist, wife Sandra, in Kefi, one of the gems of our neighborhood serving homely Greek food. The pandemic struck after they returned to their original location at 222 West 79th Street and the restaurant is still closed. I hope to celebrate their reopening with a bottle of Greek wine!



Season 4, Episode 1: Chucky Rhoades Greatest Game

Barney Greengrass, 541 Amsterdam Avenue. Chuck finds Police Commissioner Sansome having breakfast at “The Sturgeon King” to ask for a personal favor. I bet Commissioner Samsone has this signature dish from UWS institutions – scrambled eggs with sturgeon! Let me note that too Billions co-creator and showrunner Brian Koppelman says he’s “ride or die” with Barney Greengrass.

I ride or die with Barney Greengrass. I’ve been going there since my dad first took me as a 9 year old. https://t.co/307kbXOtl5 Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) April 23, 2018

Owner Gary Greengrass makes a cameo on the episode and asks Chuck if he wants a table and is told he should “save his fine saber for someone whose fortune justifies it.”

Season 4, Episode 5: A Proper Sendoff

Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 152 West 71st Street. Church of the Blessed Sacrament is a Roman Catholic parish church on the UWS. Construction of the church began in 1914 and the first mass was held on Christmas 1920.

In the most ShakespeareanBillions scene ever, Chuck Mark Antony Rhoades is at Black Jack Foleys’ funeral to deliver his own speech to Friends, Romans and Countrymen, calling out the criminals and conspirators who have plagued New York politics for decades. Hats off to Chuck – I can’t think of a better departure for Foley.

RECENTLY FILMED NEARBY

Season 4, Episode 8: Fight Night

Ze Wolf Bakery. This is not a film location. This is just a tip that you can buy Wendy Rhoades’ favorite bread on the Upper West Side.

She Wolf Bakery started in 2009 in the ovens of hip Brooklyn restaurant Romans. Later they expanded their bread production into a new space that became the bakery. She Wolf currently supplies the bread for all of their restaurants and nine different NYC farmers’ markets, including our own 79th Street Greenmarket.

InBillionsWendy comes home from a run to find a nice breakfast, thanks to Chuck, who is waiting for her. And Chuck tells his wife that he also bought her favorite bread from She Wolf. I don’t know what Wendy’s favorite is, but mine is the Miche!



Season 5, Episode 4: Opportunity Zone

Lincoln Center. We see Mike Prince, attending a black tie event, by the stairs in front of Lincoln Center, giving Ax a phone call (a rather insulting one) before entering.

Season 5, Episode 6: The Nordic Model

RedFarm, 2170 Broadway. I can’t tell you how much I crave Pac-Man Dumplings from Red Farm as Ed Schoenfeld, the owner of the restaurant, serves them to DA Gramm for lunch.

The dumplings, which look like the ghosts in Pac-Man, are definitely a crowd pleaser and will put a smile on everyone’s face. I’ve seen many people order them after seeing them served at the next table! They are all shrimp dumplings, but each has a different color due to its specific flavor: shrimp and bamboo shoots, shrimp and crab, shrimp and yellow leek, and shrimp, pickled ginger and hot pepper.

Oh, and it’s not just me who loves RedFarm; it is also Billions co-creator and showrunner Brian Koppelman’s favorite neighborhood restaurant. He once tweeted that he has written many Billions episodes “sitting alone in a booth for hours with a big pot of tea and their chicken with three chillies.”

If you are going to get Chinese food in NYC tomorrow I recommend ordering inside @RTLNewsif you can afford it. I miss this place so much. I’ve written many billions of episodes, alone in a booth for hours with a big pot of tea and their three chilli chicken. Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) December 24, 2020

To be continued with the rest of Season 5! And a little note from a superfan who really cares: you may or may not know that Damian Lewis lost his incredibly talented actress wife Helen McCrory just a month and a half ago. So if you happen to see him on set or in town, be considerate.

Finally, be patient as I do a shameless self-promotion! If you have a Billions fan and would love to eat like Bobby Axelrod and Chuck Rhoades in the restaurants on the show, my book – Appetite for Strength: Eat, Drink, and Act in NYC A Billions Guide – will be released in September! You can preview and pre-order on Amazon.

Sharing is caring!