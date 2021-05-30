Talented cricketers whose career came to an end because of politics





Cricketis, like any other sport, a reflection of life. It represents the good, bad, and downright ugly side of life to the hilt. Over the years, an abundance of cricketers have seen their careers cut short because of the politics surrounding their team or administration. That’s not to say that it’s always team or board politics that has resulted in so many promising careers being curtailed. Sometimes it is the whole player in question who is to blame. That said, if a cricketer is extremely talented and assuming he is not morally corrupt, the job is for team management and the board involved to find a way to get the best out of him / her for the greater good of the team. For that matter, here’s a look at a few talented cricketers whose careers were cut short because of the politics on the team: Basit Ali Hailed as an ideal replacement for the legendary Javed Miandad due to similarities in battle style and temperament, Basit Ali made his international debut in both formats for Pakistan at the age of 22, following Miandad’s ouster against the West Indies in 1993. An aggressive batsman blessed with the ability to dominate pacers and spinners alike, Basit Ali turned heads when he recorded the second fastest ODI hundred (67 balls) against the West Indies later that year. Basit Ali’s best performance in Test cricket came during the 1994 Test series against New Zealand. He scored a match-winning 154-ball 85 in the first Test at the Basin Reserve and backed up with a brilliant 139-ball 103 and a fighting 111-ball 67 in the second innings where none of the other Pakistani batsmen exceeded 26 . Ali’s career deteriorated in the 1995/96 season and he was eventually removed from the team for the 1996 World Cup to make way for Javed Miandad. However, as he later revealed, he gave way to Javed Miandad at the request of the veteran cricketer, who wanted to set the record for the most World Cup appearances. ‘I’m going to share something you may not be aware of. I have been silent because of my country. Miandad was not included in the 1996 World Cup selection. His name was not there initially. I was there in the 15-man squad. “But he came up with a request to the players and said he wanted to play the World Cup. He asked us who will give me his place? He wanted to get the most record of World Cup performances. So I withdrew. I was in my best times at the time (in 1995 and 1996), yet I sacrificed my place because I respected Miandad, ”Basit Ali told timesofindia.com. Ali was never picked for Pakistan again, and with match-fixing rampant in Pakistani cricket, he, along with wicket-keeper Rashid Latif, announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 25. Also Read: 5 Cricketers Who Came Out of Retirement to Play for Their National Teams









