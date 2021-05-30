Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by top model who got Josh Allen’s big season right

Quarterbacks were selected with each of the first three overall picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, with both Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville and Zach Wilson with the New York Jets’ presumptive starters on Day 1. The third pick could be more of a project, though, because San Francisco chose Trey Lance from the state of North Dakota, although veteran Jimmy Garoppolo is still on the roster. Garoppolo can still be moved via an exchange before Fantasy football owners host their Fantasy football sports or after, which makes predicting how Garoppolo will produce in 2021 extremely difficult.

Judging the Fantasy football productivity of both Lawrence and Wilson will be a little easier, although Fantasy football owners will need all the help they can get across the board before hitting the clock.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills quarterback Josh Allen was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP barely made the top 70, but the model positioned him as a top-five Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 that would finish well ahead of players like Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Allen eventually became the No. 2-scoring Fantasy QB, surpassing all three of those other quarterbacks, and even surpassing Patrick Mahomes. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine’s advice reaped a lot of value with that choice.

The same model has a proven track record of providing Fantasy football tips, with AJ Brown also being identified as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Devin Singletary and JuJu Smith-Schuster as busts last season. In addition, it has been named former Fantasy football sleepers, such as Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anyone who relied on such players made a run for their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in rankings.

Now SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2021, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts, and busts.

Top 2021 Fantasy Football Sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers predicted by the model: Jaguar’s wide receiver Marvin Jones. After his second most productive season in the NFL, Jones joins a Jaguars attack that has received a massive influx of talent this off-season. In addition to Jones, the Jaguars devoted their two first-round picks to Clemson stars Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne.

Lawrence is a generation quarterback prospect and Etienne is one of the most dynamic runners we’ve seen in recent years. Along with DJ Chark and Laviska Shenault Jr. Jones should see more single reports than he has since his days as a relative stranger in Cincinnati. In his last two seasons of 16 games, Jones has 137 catches for 2,079 yards and 18 touchdowns, and the model ranks him as the No. 28 receiver for 2021, despite averaging 48th wide-out.

Top 2021 Fantasy Football Outbreaks

The model also projects Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts as one of the best 2021 Fantasy Football breakouts. The former Florida superstar won the John Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end in 2020 after catching 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. Pitts’ two-year totals as Gator were a dazzling 97 catches for 1,419 yards and 17 TDs.

Pitts now slides neatly into Atlanta’s pass-happy attack, making veteran quarterback Matt Ryan another explosive target for Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley’s wide receiver tandem. As the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Pitts is the highest-selected tight end in history and has high expectations. And the SportsLine model sees Pitts exceeding those lofty expectations by ranking the rookie as the fifth-best tight end in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings, ahead of veterans like Dallas Goedert, Irv Smith and Rob Gronkowski.

Top 2021 Fantasy Football Figures

In terms of players to avoid, Giants model names tight end Evan Engram as one of the greatest 2021 Fantasy Football busts. He’s from a Pro Bowl season, but that says more about the lack of quality tight ends in the NFC than Engram’s production. He had 63 receptions for 654 yards and only hit the end zone twice all season.

The Giants have made a number of significant upgrades to their ability positions, making Engram less central to offense. Kenny Golladay will be the team’s # 1 receiver, but Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard will also fight for goals. Also, Kadarius Toney was the team’s first-round draft selection, and the Giants can force the rookie to feed as he has game-breaking potential.

There’s also the return of Saquon Barkley from an ACL injury, which will bring more balance to New York’s offense, and all of these changes could make Engram less of a focus for the Giants.

How to Find Proven 2021 Fantasy Football Soccer Rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprise quarterback, you don't even think about being drafted in the middle rounds of 2021 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback has been listed as a shocking top five option for superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

So which 2021 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and blur? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2021 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every position, all from the model who mentioned Josh Allen’s huge season, And invent.