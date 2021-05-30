Fishers tops Delta for semistate title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. Ash Delta girls tennis coach Tim Cleland walking around the Jimmy Clark Community Tennis Center on Saturday, the overriding thought in his mind was that his team was playing one of the best, if not the best, games of the season.

The 12th-ranked Eagles squad, according to the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Associations’ latest regular season poll, fought the ninth-ranked Fishers in their Homestead semi-state matchup. Cleland’s No. 1 doubles team of Tynan Dishman and Maggie Manor was in control, and his No. 2 singles and No. 3 singles athletes in Abigail Bamidele and Maggie Hunt respectively were in the fray. Cleland wanted his team to play with courage, not fear, and he was happy to see so many jobs competitive.

However, Cleland could also see the momentum tilt Fishers when it came to which side would leave with the title.

Example:Expectations are high for Delta’s girls’ tennis a year after back-to-back semistate titles

He was aware how close both Bamidele and Hunt got to winning their first sets before falling short, and especially in Bamideles ‘game how that could have boosted Bamideles’ opponent’s confidence. Cleland was aware that his doubles number two of Janet Wegener and Sara Cardemon, which he had hoped would be a win, was simply being played out. Delta had its shot, it eventually lost 4-1 to Fishers.

What’s pretty cool is that it’s only been 11 weeks, and it looks like six months. It really only does for a lot of reasons, just because of the weirdness of the year. And while we think about it, we end up 20-4, Cleland said. Our four defeats were for the teams ranked six (Homestead), seven (Hamilton Southeastern), eight (Center Grove), and nine in the state rankings. And this is the best result we’ve had against those teams. It’s as if some of the other scores might have been close to what was today. But this is the one where we played the hardest in every position. This is the only one of those four that we felt like, hey, this thing was really close to winning.

Cleland added: I would love to win it, but honestly can’t walk away with any regrets. Today is like leaving that last game for a few days with some regrets and all. But I don’t think myself or my assistant coach or the team left today thinking, we’ve laid an egg. We certainly did not lay an egg.

Deltas’ presence in the state tournament is not entirely over as Dishman and Manor win 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the state final on their own where Cleland believes Dishman and Manor have a legitimate chance of winning a title. But with Gwendolyn Clark losing to No. 1 singles, Bamidele losing to No. 2 singles, Hunt losing to No. 3 singles and Wegener and Cardemon losing to No. 2 doubles, the Eagles postseason runs when a group is over. It will have to wait until 2022 to see if it can add another semi-state championship, with the most recent coming in 2019.

5 questions:Catch up with Walter Fletcher ahead of his first season in the Canadian Football League

Cleland said after the game that the game might move to Deltas if Bamidele and Hunt could have won the first sets of their games. Bamidele lost hers in a tiebreak and Hunt eventually won her second set.

What Cleland and his team don’t have to wonder is whether it had the talent to get that far. Last season was taken away because of the pandemic, not this one. And Cleland could tell how much the veterans on his team appreciated their chance to play together.

I think there will always be those unanswered questions if you weren’t allowed to play this year, said Cleland, whose team has amassed sectional and regional championships this season. There will always be those (thoughts about) how you could have done it. At least this team has some closure to it. They know they have put together a good season. Well finish in that 10 or 12 rankings and it’s legit where we belong and there’s nothing wrong with that position. That’s a pretty good position.

When Cleland and his team huddled after the game on Saturday, there didn’t seem to be an overwhelming amount of tears. There didn’t seem to be a wide variety of dejected expressions on the Eagles athletes’ faces.

There are a few reasons why, according to Clelands.

First, there was the mindset that Cleland said his team embodied that fear is a response, and courage is a decision. Less than two weeks earlier, Cleland had seen Delta play nervous, scared and badly in a loss against Homestead, and dared his athletes not to do that again. And so, while the Eagles lost to Fishers, they left the game feeling that they had done everything they could and were proud.

Years in the making:Cowan softball dominates and wins its 1st section since 2013

Second, there is the reality of how tough the past year has been because of the pandemic. So Cleland thought the athletes are probably happy just because they managed to make the memories they did.

Third, there is the example of the Superintendent of Delaware Community School Corporations, Reece Mann. Cleland said Mann is fighting very, very serious cancer. Mann has been an important part of the Deltas season and a role model when it comes to courage, according to Cleland. And so, even in defeat, the Eagles were able to put things in perspective.

Anxiety is a response, so you get a bad diagnosis of cancer, your response is to be scared, Cleland said. Courage is a decision. (Mann) has made a clear decision that he will be brave in his fight and he is every day. He’s brave, and that’s a decision he made. And that’s true. So the kids get it. The children understand that a tennis match is one thing and life is another.

Jordan Guskey covers Ball State and East Central Indiana high schools at the Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5813, [email protected] or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.