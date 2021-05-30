Sullivan Safe, Pasta Hat Trick, Habs Force Game 7

I usually can’t watch playoff hockey until a few weeks after the Pittsburgh Penguins are eliminated. No, I don’t have the same disappointment or raw emotions that fans go through (I’m jealous). Usually, at the end of the Penguins season, I’m sick of hockey for a while. Not this year! I eat these rivalries with a big spoon.

In the Daily: Montreal used an electric atmosphere to beat Toronto to force Game 7, David Pastrnak appeared in a suit that would make a matador jealous and then scored a hatty, Seth Jones test free agency, and Penguins coach Mike Sullivan is safe, according to Sportsnet reporter Elliotte Friedman.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Yes, Mike Sullivan is expected to be back as the Pittsburgh Penguins head coach.

Really, being Sullivan safe shouldn’t be news, but here we are, and a lot of people fired a lot of arrows hoping to hit a target.

Jake Guentzel, who only scored a goal in Game 6 and also had no goal, made perhaps the biggest confession of the Penguins cleaning day: “I’ve let a lot of people down.”

A media friend asked Saturday: what is National Hockey now? NHN is simply the umbrella company for all of our Hockey Now sites, from San Jose to New York and all points in between. And – we have a HUGE expansion announcement on Tuesday. Game changer.

Boston: David Pastrnak arrived at TD Garden in a white matador suit, then scored a hat-trick for the New York Islanders 5-2.

New York: The islanders withdrew from the Perfection Line, leaving gaps and – get this – because they wanted penalties for interference. They were Far from perfect.

After getting a lot of flak from Islanders fans who started every sentence with – “Well, what about the Penguins …” – it’s nice to want penalties for interference. Yes, that is a penalty, should be a penalty and it should be called. Officials give the team that is interfering a clear advantage of ‘letting the boys play’.

Sportsnet: Ole, Ole Oleee! Ole! Ole! The Montreal Canadiens made news by allowing 2,500 fans into the Bell Center, wasted a 2-0 lead in the third period and were still forced Game 7. Ole! Turn into! Turn into!

Toronto should be happy that there aren’t too many, if any, fans in ScotiaBank for 7. The pressure would be stifling. If Toronto loses, take a step back and watch the world burn.

Columbus Blue Jackets d-man Seth Jones will not re-sign before free agency. The top level rearguard is ready to test the waters and could be the newest big name to bolt.

Columbus – the city, the fans – have done everything right, but something is still missing.

TSN: The Canadian team that wins the North Division can stay in Canada. Darren Dreger reports that the NHL expects there will be a travel waiver for one American team to come and go.

Florida: The Panthers had a disappointing ending. They lost to a (probably) better team (Tampa Bay), but they gave Tampa everything it could handle. Joel Quenneville thought during the season on the day the lockers are cleaned.

San Jose: Hey Johnstown fans, do you remember Archie Irbe? The goaltender, best known for his stints in Carolina and San Jose, had great conversation with our people in San Jose.

Vegas: Max Pacioretty didn’t take the morning skate for Game 7 on Friday, but then he showed up for Game 7 in a big way against Minnesota.

Colorado: The Colorado Avs have what it takes to beat Vegas in R.ound Two, but can they?

Later on Sunday morning, I hop on a flight to Denver to cover that series for our National Hockey Now stores. I’m also going to continue our coverage of Pittsburgh Penguins, but I’m going to miss Indy. That’s right (no Wi-Fi on Frontier. Come on folks, it’s okay to have one facility), but it’s a sacrifice for the company.

It should be a great time. But Indy … Car races are so much the same in this era – every week the same drivers have a good finish for TV ratings. The cars are designed that way. But there was a time when the Indianapolis 500 was about technological advancement. Before cars were equalized for better TV viewing, usually one car dominated the Indy 500. And we enjoyed the grandeur. Heck, rear view mirrors were invented by Ray Harroun in the very first Indy 500 in 1911. Harroun and his brightly colored yellow “Marmon Wasp” averaged nearly 90 mph down the famous stone sidewalk.

Never before had Indy had a remotely closed finish. Winners were crowned as usually the best (or happiest) man and machine.

But in 1982, two cars drove 500,000 people crazy, and venerable broadcaster Jim McKay lost his marbles. It remains one of the best sports broadcasts and finishes of all time. It made me an Indy fan and a Rick Mears fan.

My son was born just before Memorial Day, 1997. When we brought him home from the hospital, the first thing he and I did as a father and son was watch Arie Lueyendyk win the ’97 race. My son was, of course, two days old. He didn’t say much, but I’m sure he liked it.

“There is time to catch him … I’ve never seen anything like it!” I watch this every year and one day I’ll show it to my buddy, little Leo (my two-year-old grandson, who loves cars). Have a watch. To enjoy.