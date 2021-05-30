Four decades of competition Schein selected for Pa. Football Coaches Hall of Fame – PA Prep Live

The last weekend of May will be dominated by the Spring-Fords football program.

Four Rams will receive various awards at the state level, over a time frame whose primary focus will be the annual Memorial Day commemoration. Assistant coach Steve Schein will be admitted to the Pa on Sunday (May 30). State Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, and three Spring-Ford players will play in the East / West All-Star Games big-school (PIAA Classes 4A to 6A) game at Central Dauphin Highs Landis Field in Harrisburg that same afternoon.

We are proud of that, said SF head coach Chad Brubaker of his teams’ representation in the state. Post-season awards are based on reputation.

Scheins reputation, in a coaching career approaching nearly half a century, is that of a person who emphasizes the aspects of teamwork by winning gracefully, losing gracefully on completing something you start, and discipline for his players. Those credos are the basis of a coaching resume, characterized by more than 100 wins in 17 years that have led the Upper Merion starting program from 1983, and many other seasons since 1973 where he has assisted other teams in the Southeastern Pa. . Region … 26 of them at Spring-Ford.

One of the things about Steve is that he always went to clinics, said Brubaker, the person who nominated Schein for the Hall of Fame. It is current in terms of safety and schedules.

Older guys, who have been in a system for a while, tend to stick with what’s out there. Steve is always up to date.

As a nominator of Scheins for the Hall of Fame, Brubaker named such selection criteria as (1) serving as head coach for at least 15 years and (2) having won 100 or more games. Success in terms of league and playoff competition is also being considered.

Schein met those criteria during his time at Upper Merion High School. He has won 117 games (record 117-70-6), four Suburban One American Conference titles, had several District 1 playoff qualifications and was three Coach of the Year. He also served twice as the head coach for the Montgomery County All-Star Football Game.

He recalled being approached by Upper Merion directors to become the school’s head coach on the occasion of luncheon for the 1983 Montgomery County All-Star Game.

They liked what I stood for, he said. The Superintendent told me to just treat the kids fairly.

After retiring as the head coach of the Vikings in 2000, Schein returned to UM, considered a top program in the region at the time, for a period of two years as defense coordinator under then-national coach Andy Toto. He then returned to Spring-Ford, where he served as defensive and offensive coordinator of Gary Rhodenbaugh’s staff for seven years before becoming an assistant to Brubaker’s staff.

I’ve worked with great assistants and great players, he said of his time at Spring-Ford. Guys like Hank Bernat (Owen J. Roberts) and Jim Mich Sr. (St. Pius X)… I have learned a lot from them.

Schein was active in other track and field programs at Spring-Ford in his first 10 years there. He was head coach of the wrestling team for three seasons in the early 1980s and assisted the athletics team.

Steve’s involvement in the youth of the community was marked by his founding of the Spring-Ford Youth Football and Cheerleading program in the 2000s.

I didn’t understand why there was no football in the community, he recalled. The Spring-Ford Youth Cheerleading has become one of the top programs out there.

Schein’s own involvement in football dates back to his time as a 10-year-old participant in Pop Warner, middle school and high school (Levittowns Woodrow Wilson High Class from 1969). He attended what was then West Chester State College, where he played the sport at the freshman and varsity levels while earning BA and M.Ed degrees in health and physical education.

I considered myself an average player, he said, but I loved the sport. I already knew in the eighth grade that I wanted to coach.

Although Brubaker gives the impression of having an intimidating personality, he sees a different side to Schein’s behavior.

I think as he got older he has a huge heart, he said of Schein. He’s a softie in the end, but he demands a lot from the players. When he gets excited and strict, the kids notice.

It’s a personality shaped by Steve’s mentality about the basics of the sport.

Football is the ultimate team sport, he noted. There is a role for everyone. One person cannot win a game.

Some of my best teams had 11 good players who worked hard, stayed together and showed teamwork. And you never give up. I believe if you start something, you finish it.

That aspect of Scheins’s life was tested 4-1 / 2 years ago when he sustained a serious neck injury at home. He underwent surgery at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital and rehabilitation at Bryn Mawr Rehab, driven by a desire to resume his coaching activities.

My goal was to get back on the field, he said. I made it for camp.

He now takes a step-by-step approach to his long-term commitment.

I take it month after month, he said. As long as I have my health, I will continue.

* * *

Several players had previously been selected for the East / West All-Star Football Game.

In one case, two were chosen. But Spring-Ford has raised the bar this year by bringing three players into the East / West action held at Central Dauphin High School over the weekend of May 29-30.

Kyle Kennedy, Nick Teets and Nate Capers will represent the champions of the Pioneer Athletic Conference in the 4-6 game. As a first for the game, there will be East / West All-Star competitions for schools big and small; the three highest rankings (4-6) come in one, the three lowest rankings (1-3) in the other.

They don’t go by statistics, but by ability, said SF head coach Chad Brubaker. More children can play and be recognized. It’s a huge positive for Pennsylvania.

Kennedy, who plans to run with the Drake University football team after graduating from high school, has served as a Spring-Fords center and long snapper for three years.

He’s done a great job, said Kennedy’s Brubaker, who also competes on the school winter and spring track programs. He’s a smart kid who knows the fronts and makes line calls. It will be great to see what he can do.

A Mercury All-Area second team offensive lineman in 2019, Kennedy was an All-PAC and All-Mercury selection in 2020, as well as Pa. Football News Class 6A long snapper. He is a Spring-Ford TD Club Wall of Fame qualifier in the 2021 Class.

Teets go on to play men’s lacrosse at Monmouth University. But his athletic versatility was demonstrated by his play as a wide receiver and defensive back in football.

It’s a testament to the value of being a multi-sport player, Brubaker noted. I enjoy having children who play more than one sport.

Teets comes from a 2020 season where he managed to catch 28 passes over 412 yards, an average of 14.7 yards per reception. He was selected to the PAC All-Liberty team as a defensive back and wide receiver, as well as the PAC’s Liberty Most Valuable Player.

He received similar accolades on the Mercury All-Area team: wide receiver, defensive back, and player of the year.

Like Kennedy, Teets is a Spring-Ford TD Club Wall of Fame qualifier from the Class of 2021. For his career, he is ranked fourth in receptions (85) and receiving yards (1086) and eighth in receiving touchdowns. (10).

The development of his gridiron skills has resulted in Capers receiving a partial scholarship to Bloomsburg University to play for the Huskies NCAA Division II program. The 6-foot-3 cornerback had 55 tackles (four for loss) and two interceptions in a 2020 season, naming a defensive second-team defender on the PACs All-Liberty, Mercury All-Area and Pa. .

He’s tall, lanky, and comes forward to make plays, said Brubaker of Capers.

Both games will be played on Memorial Day Weekend (Sunday, May 3) at Landis Field, the Central Dauphin School Districts Landis Field in Harrisburg. They are played in conjunction with the annual Big 33 game, the first at 12 noon (small school) and the second at 5 pm (large school).

Post-season accolades are based on reputation, said Brubaker, a head coach for the 2017 and 2018 game. It’s the purest recognition, evaluated by coaches across the state.

It shows that they are being properly coached. It is a great honor to fight against the state.