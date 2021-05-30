Tennis-Kvitova saves match point to reach second round





PARIS (Reuters) Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova survived a shock against Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen in her opening round of the French Open, saving a match point on her way to a 6-7 (3) 7-6 (5) 6-1 win on Sunday. Kvitova, who reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros in 2012 and last year, struggled with her service from the start and had service interruptions in her first two matches. The 11th seed fought back bravely to bring the opening set to a tiebreaker in slightly windy conditions on the Suzanne Lenglen field, but lost it by serving three double faults. The Czech was 30-40 behind 6-5 in the second set and stared at an exit in the first round at Roland Garros for the first time since 2010, but saved the match point with a backhand winner on the cross court and then brought it in right away. the tiebreaker. Her confidence soared in the decider and she jumped to a 5-0 lead in no time, losing only three points on serve in the third set. I would say it was not really good for my part from the start, said the former number two in the world. I had a hard time, I missed a lot, I had a lot of double mistakes. I didn’t feel very well myself. I was pretty tight. And yes, it was really difficult. I mean, I fought not only with her, but with myself. I’m glad I ended up beating myself and beating her too, so that counts. World number 125 Minnen had lost both of her previous encounters with Kvitova in straight sets. She looked like the stronger player for most of the game, but her resistance faded as Kvitova curbed her mistakes and found her reach with her crushing foreman. I just hoped that one point would change the game I just played point by point, said Kvitova, who had 44 unforced errors. I started to serve a little better in the second set, which was quite important. Kvitova then meets the Russian Elena Vesnina, who walked 6-1 6-0 past the Belarusian Olga Govortsova. (Reported by Sudipto Ganguly in Berhampore, India; edited by Clare Fallon)

