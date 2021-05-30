Avalanche’s JT Compher treats hockey as a family affair

JT Compher and his youngest sister Jesse find support from each other, their sister Morgan and their parents.

ST. LOUIS As the star of JT Compher rises within the Avalanche organization, he takes his biggest fans for the ride.

In the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, his team took on the St. Louis Blues, just a four-hour drive from his hometown of Northbrook, IL, outside of Chicago. JT invited his parents Valerie and Bob, his youngest sister Jesse, as well as his aunt and cousin. They got front row seats for his goal in game three and his two wins to seal the series.

“I’d say we made eye contact a few times,” Jesse said. “Our seats were quite close to the glass, which we are not really used to.”

JT said it never gets old to glimpse his family before the game and during his brief eruptions on the ice.

“I feel a little bit young again to have them in the game,” he said. “You don’t feel like you’re on a professional ice rink with 18 thousand, it’s nice to have a little fame in the crowd.”

Those familiar faces also shared some pretty important traditions. Jesse said that every time she sees him warm up she asks for a puck from her big brother – otherwise he may not be well.

“They only told me after the game that they were superstitious, I try to stay away from superstition,” said JT.

Luckily for him, he flipped both Jesse’s and his aunt’s pucks before playing game four. They also collected souvenirs from Valerie Nichushkin and Joonas Donskoi.

Whether catching pucks in bleachers or passing them back home, JT never shies away from spending quality time with Jesse, a US Women’s National Team player and senior forward at Boston University.

“My sister will be hard on me and I’ll be hard on her,” he said. “We want each other to do well and we want each other to succeed and become the best player we can both be.”

“It was fun growing up with JT as my role model, watching him play from such a young age,” added Jesse. “I’m trying to model my game after him.”

JT was unable to see any of Jesse’s games this season due to strict COVID-19 protocols, but on a road trip to Boston during the 2019-2020 season, he joined his parents and sister Morgan in the stands of Agganis Arena along with his teammates Sam Girard and Tyson Jost.

“During the season we try to check in with each other and talk about how we play and look at each other. She asks for advice when I can see a game,” he said. “She’s enjoying it and it’s a good way for us to spend more time on the phone and as a family.”

Thanks to his sister, JT is a real fighter – for women’s hockey.

“Today I put on my sweatshirt for the PWHPA (Professional Women’s Hockey Player’s Association). I see how hard they work and how much time and passion they have for the game, and how many little girls look up to them in the Chicago area where I experience it, “he said.” It’s important to the game that they play at a high level, be seen and rewarded for their work. “

Jesse hopes that the US national team’s fame will help the game grow in the near future.

“These players work day after day, just like the men, and I hope they get what they deserve,” said Jesse.

Hockey is more than a sport or a career for the Compher family; it stands for quality time, support and pride.

“It’s got the five of us so close together from all the road trips and stuff,” Jesse said. “The support system that I have that JT has from my parents and our sister is just great.”

Their mother Valerie, dressed in a number 37 jersey, beamed with pride in front of all three of her children.

“We’d be proud if they did what they did. We have another daughter, Morgan, who doesn’t play hockey and we’re equally proud of her success in the corporate world,” said Valerie. “We are just happy to be able to share this time with our family.”

Their dad, Bob, said they all try to cherish each of the little moments together on the road, watch games, and even catch pucks, because they never know when the last one will come flying over the boards.

“We loved every moment from every road trip to everywhere we went with our kids, it was just great,” said Bob.

JT said he knows how proud his parents are of him, a professional hockey player for the NHL’s top team, but he is also proud of the work they have put into his and his sisters’ careers.

“My parents have sacrificed for me since I was a kid, whether it was time to watch us on the road, or whether my mom was manager of almost every hockey team I played to keep costs down. That’s why it’s so much fun. when they are at competitions to buy them tickets and watch them having fun, ”he said. “They’ve given me and my sisters the chance to pursue our dreams and the three of us are all trying to take advantage of it.”

RELATED: Avalanche Kicks Off Playoff Series Against the Golden Knights